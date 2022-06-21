Zip Disposable Bbq Tray 540G

More heat came from the match used to light it !!
Absolute load of rubbish, when it eventually lit, it was luke warm for about ten minutes. Had the same problem last year with Tesco disposable BBQ's, will not be buying these again.
I got two of these it says last for an hour only l
I got two of these it says last for an hour only lasts 20 minutes don't waste your money
sesh starter
best bang for your buck when you want to get your sesh on in a field with the lads.
Awful: didn’t even stay alight for us to cook food
