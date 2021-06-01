We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zip 2Kg Charcoal Briquettes

2.6(8)Write a review
Zip 2Kg Charcoal Briquettes
£ 3.50
£1.75/kg
  • Pack size: 2KG

8 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Don’t waste your time!

1 stars

Had more heat from a fan oven not switched on! Lit the bags and they didn’t do anything at all, 2 bags later and still NOTHING what a waste of time and energy to just put it in the oven in the end!

Perfect for firepit

5 stars

Gets the firepit going.Burns well. Used with zip firelighters and wood Second purchase.

The absolute worst charcoal briquettes

1 stars

The absolute worst charcoal briquettes I’ve ever used. As a seasoned BBQ chefIve found these briquettes to be more than useless. They don’t get anywhere near hot enough to cook on and they don’t retain what little heat they do generate. Waste of money.

Useless

1 stars

Useless. Lit the bag and after 20 minutes I had a small pile of completely cold briquettes. I managed to get them hot enough after an hour with the help of some white spirit but by then we'd given up and used the oven instead. Dont bother.

Very good briquettes

4 stars

I use them in conjunction with expensive Webber briquettes. The perfect match together

We spend ages trying to light it up and still woul

1 stars

We spend ages trying to light it up and still wouldnt burn.

Get the BBQ go

3 stars

When we use this charcoal it did not light up it take age to get the BBQ go

Perfect for Weber style kettle BBQ's

5 stars

Excellent replement fot the higher price Weber briquettes. Perfect for when you need to roast a whole chicken and need a longer, even burn

