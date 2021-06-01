Zip 2Kg Charcoal Briquettes

Don’t waste your time!
Had more heat from a fan oven not switched on! Lit the bags and they didn’t do anything at all, 2 bags later and still NOTHING what a waste of time and energy to just put it in the oven in the end!
Perfect for firepit
Gets the firepit going.Burns well. Used with zip firelighters and wood Second purchase.
The absolute worst charcoal briquettes
The absolute worst charcoal briquettes I’ve ever used. As a seasoned BBQ chefIve found these briquettes to be more than useless. They don’t get anywhere near hot enough to cook on and they don’t retain what little heat they do generate. Waste of money.
Useless
Useless. Lit the bag and after 20 minutes I had a small pile of completely cold briquettes. I managed to get them hot enough after an hour with the help of some white spirit but by then we'd given up and used the oven instead. Dont bother.
Very good briquettes
I use them in conjunction with expensive Webber briquettes. The perfect match together
We spend ages trying to light it up and still woul
We spend ages trying to light it up and still wouldnt burn.
Get the BBQ go
When we use this charcoal it did not light up it take age to get the BBQ go
Perfect for Weber style kettle BBQ's
Excellent replement fot the higher price Weber briquettes. Perfect for when you need to roast a whole chicken and need a longer, even burn