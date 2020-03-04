Zip Odourless Firelighters 28 Pack

- High Performance Odourless Firelighters
- Zip invented the kerosene firelighter back in 1936 and today, our latest high performance products are designed to make lighting a fire easier than ever.
- Our firelighters are more powerful than other firelighters. They light easily first time, every time and burn longer, using fewer cubes meaning better value.
- Formulated to light even the most difficult fuels on indoor and outdoor fires.
- They really is no other firelighter like Zip.
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Indoor / Outdoor Fires
- 1. Place 1 or 2 Zip firelighters on your coal, logs, briquettes or a thin layers of cinders. For hard to light fuels use more firelighters as required.
- 2. Using limited draught, light the Zip firelighter at one corner (Zip recommends long safety matches).
- 3. When the firelighters are well lit, carefully add more fuel taking care not to extinguish flames.
- Barbecues
- 1. Evenly distribute 2 or 3 Zip firelighters amongst your charcoal or briquettes.
- 2. Light the firelighters at one corner (Zip recommends long safety matches). When the firelighters are well lit, carefully add more fuel taking care not to extinguish flames.
- 3. Allow coals to ash over evenly until glowing (20 mins) before cooking.
Warnings
- Zip 28 High Performance Odourless Firelighters
- Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not breathe vapours. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician. Do NOT induce vomiting. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- Do not use firelighters on a warm grate. Do not light firelighters in your hand. Avoid contact with skin and eyes.
- DANGER
- Flammable Solid
- Contains Distillates (petroleum), hydrotreated light.
- (EC No. 265-149-8).
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Standard Brands (Trading) Ireland Ltd.,
- ROI,
- Castlebellingham,
- Co Louth,
- A91 XT59.
- Corresponding in the UK:
Return to
- Standard Brands (Trading) Ireland Ltd.,
- ROI,
- Castlebellingham,
- Co Louth,
- A91 XT59.
- +353 (0)42 9372140
- Corresponding in the UK:
- 4 Cleeve Court,
- Cleeve Road,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7SD.
- +44(0)1372 360833
Net Contents
28 x Cubes
Safety information
- Flammable
