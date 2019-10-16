By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mccain Sweet Potato Fries 500G

4(1)Write a review
Mccain Sweet Potato Fries 500G
£ 2.30
£4.60/kg
per 95g serving oven cooked
  • Energy728kJ 174kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Sweet potato fries in a crispy coating
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about sweet potatoes and we work closely with farmers to ensure quality and sustainability.
  • With the finest crops, we always cut from whole sweet potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives.
  • Rich and delicious flavour
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Kosher - KSA
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato (89%), Sunflower Oil (5.7%), Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tapioca Dextrin, Rice Flour, Salt, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (E450, E500), Thickener (E415), Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°c or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 250g of McCain Sweet Potato Fries. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
Spread a single layer of fries onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 17 - 20 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely and crisp.
The natural sugars in sweet potato may cause your fries to darken during cooking.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 ovened servings

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now You're Talking!
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch*
  • Call Us 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Email Us customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us www.mccain.co.uk
  • Write To Us
  • Customer Relations,
  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.
  • *Please quote all the information in this box

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ525766
kcal125184
Fat g5.78.0
of which saturates g0.60.9
Carbohydrate g14.522.4
of which sugars g4.78.8
Fibre g4.86.0
Protein g1.82.5
Salt g0.40.6
This pack contains 4 ovened servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty

4 stars

Very tasty

Usually bought next

Strong Roots Oven Baked Sweet Potato Chips 500G

£ 3.00
£6.00/kg

Mccain Crispy French Fries 900G

£ 2.15
£2.39/kg

Tesco Sweetcorn Cobettes 4 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Mccain Ready Baked Jackets 4 Pack 800G

£ 2.50
£3.13/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here