Mccain Sweet Potato Fries 500G

Very tasty
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen
Sweet Potato (89%), Sunflower Oil (5.7%), Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tapioca Dextrin, Rice Flour, Salt, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (E450, E500), Thickener (E415), Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract))
Keep frozen at -18°c or belowIf thawed do not refreeze
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 250g of McCain Sweet Potato Fries. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
Spread a single layer of fries onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 17 - 20 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely and crisp.
The natural sugars in sweet potato may cause your fries to darken during cooking.
This pack contains 4 ovened servings
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Frozen
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy kJ
|525
|766
|kcal
|125
|184
|Fat g
|5.7
|8.0
|of which saturates g
|0.6
|0.9
|Carbohydrate g
|14.5
|22.4
|of which sugars g
|4.7
|8.8
|Fibre g
|4.8
|6.0
|Protein g
|1.8
|2.5
|Salt g
|0.4
|0.6
