Cadbury Fingers Milk Chocolate 138G

£ 1.00
£0.73/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Per 21 g serving (approx 4 biscuits) contains
  • Energy454 kJ 108 kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.7 g
    8%
  • Saturates3.1 g
    16%
  • Sugars6.0 g
    7%
  • Salt0.09 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2160 kJ

Product Description

  • Crisp Biscuits Covered with Cadbury Milk Chocolate (48 %).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 138g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and Shea in varying proportions), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin, E476), Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.Best Before: see side of pack.

Number of uses

6-7 Portions per pack

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

138g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 21 g (approx 4 biscuits)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2160 kJ454 kJ8400 kJ /
-517 kcal108 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 27 g5.7 g70 g
of which Saturates 15 g3.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 60 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars 29 g6.0 g90 g
Fibre 1.7 g0.4 g-
Protein 7.3 g1.5 g50 g
Salt 0.43 g0.09 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Always a winning treat

5 stars

I have always liked these - the crunchy biscuit and smooth dairy milk chocolate is the perfect combination. The only problem is that they’re so very moreish!

