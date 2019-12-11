Cadbury Fingers Milk Chocolate 138G

Always a winning treat
I have always liked these - the crunchy biscuit and smooth dairy milk chocolate is the perfect combination. The only problem is that they’re so very moreish!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2160 kJ
Milk, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and Shea in varying proportions), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin, E476), Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavourings
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.Best Before: see side of pack.
6-7 Portions per pack
138g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 21 g (approx 4 biscuits)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2160 kJ
|454 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|517 kcal
|108 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|27 g
|5.7 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|15 g
|3.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|13 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|29 g
|6.0 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.7 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.5 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.43 g
|0.09 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
