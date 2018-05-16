By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Mix 115G

£ 1.50
£ 1.50
£1.31/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 28 g contains
  • Energy629 kJ 150 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.4 g
    12%
  • Saturates5.1 g
    25%
  • Sugars17 g
    19%
  • Salt0.09 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2246 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate and white chocolate buttons.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Mixed Buttons are shareable bags of fun shaped creamy milk chocolate and white chocolate
  • Ideal for sharing with family and friends
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolates: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolates contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 4 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents

115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1/4 bag (28 g)* Reference Intakes
Energy 2246 kJ629 kJ8400 kJ
-537 kcal150 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 30 g8.4 g70 g
of which Saturates 18 g5.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 60 g17 g260 g
of which Sugars 59 g17 g90 g
Fibre 1.1 g0.3 g-
Protein 6.2 g1.7 g50 g
Salt 0.31 g0.09 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

