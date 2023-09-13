Tesco Bath Mat White

- Rubber in -bath mat

- Hard wearing

- Simple design

After use, rinse with clean water and hang to dry.

To avoid danger of slipping, add bath foam or oil only when water is running.

Not suitable for baths or showers with anti-slip surfaces. Do not step on the mat before first checking that it is securely stuck in place. Do not leave mat in place in between each use.

We suggest to replace this mat after a year as the efficiency of the suction may be impaired if in frequent use