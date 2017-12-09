By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo 3 Pack Hooded Towel Blue

4.5(15)Write a review
Fred&Flo 3 Pack Hooded Towel Blue
£ 12.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 3 hooded towels
  • 100% cotton terry towelling
  • Machine washable \n
  • - Add a warm and cosy touch to your baby
  • - Made of 100%cotton fabric ,70 X 70CM
  • - Machine washable @ 30°C

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

15 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great baby towels

4 stars

I bought these for the up and coming grandchild to be born. I had them for my kids so i already know they are great

Nice towels

5 stars

These towels are good material and good price for a pack of three

Good purcahse

5 stars

I bought this few months back before my baby boy arrived. It was a very good purchase as these towels are really good quality. They 're soft on baby's skin and there is not much fluff coming off them.

Lovely and soft

5 stars

I bought these for my new arrival. Haven't used them yet but they are great quality and super soft.

very good quality

4 stars

The prize was good and the product washed well I go

GREAT TOWELS

5 stars

I Bought them for my boys and they are absolutely amazing

Great quality

5 stars

Bought this for a friend - I was very pleased with the item as was the friend! Good quality, great feel, super design.

Great value

5 stars

A lovely present & really handy with the hoods nice and soft

Easy to use

4 stars

Lovely product, soft but effective at wrapping my baby.

Lovely pack of towels!!

5 stars

These are lovely hooded baby towels, the feel soft and good quality considering the price of £12 I paid!! They are larger and thicker than some Winnie the Pooh ones I bought with our last son which were more expensive. They washed well but found it unusual that they say do not tumble dry.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

