Fred&Flo 3 Pack Hooded Towel Blue

Great baby towels
I bought these for the up and coming grandchild to be born. I had them for my kids so i already know they are great
Nice towels
These towels are good material and good price for a pack of three
Good purcahse
I bought this few months back before my baby boy arrived. It was a very good purchase as these towels are really good quality. They 're soft on baby's skin and there is not much fluff coming off them.
Lovely and soft
I bought these for my new arrival. Haven't used them yet but they are great quality and super soft.
very good quality
The prize was good and the product washed well I go
GREAT TOWELS
I Bought them for my boys and they are absolutely amazing
Great quality
Bought this for a friend - I was very pleased with the item as was the friend! Good quality, great feel, super design.
Great value
A lovely present & really handy with the hoods nice and soft
Easy to use
Lovely product, soft but effective at wrapping my baby.
Lovely pack of towels!!
These are lovely hooded baby towels, the feel soft and good quality considering the price of £12 I paid!! They are larger and thicker than some Winnie the Pooh ones I bought with our last son which were more expensive. They washed well but found it unusual that they say do not tumble dry.