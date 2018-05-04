Fred&Flo 3 Pack Hooded Towel Pink

Very happy !!
Bought this for my nieces baby shower and she loved them
Soft and pretty
Bought these towels for my son and daughter in ,aw for their forthcoming new arrival. They are very pretty and soft and. Bargain at £12
Perfect
Bought for my little one and I couldn't be happier, they are soft, fluffy and gentle on her skin. Great quality and great price!
Good Quality Product
Bought for my new born baby. Soft & washed well, would recommend.
Great product
Fast delivery really happy with the quality of the towels very good size and amazing value.
Practical
Very happy with this purchase bought as a gift they do the job
Great Set
Bought these for my baby who is due in a few weeks. Love the quality of these and they've washed really well.
Fantastic items.
Superbly soft baby towels. Am intending to buy more. Washed lovely too. Highly recommended.
Present
Bought for my granddaughter. Warm and snuggley and just t.he job
good material
Bought the baby towels for my grandchild. good soft material and value for money. Happy with my purchase.