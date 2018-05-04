By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo 3 Pack Hooded Towel Pink

4.5(16)Write a review
Fred&Flo 3 Pack Hooded Towel Pink
£ 12.00
£4.00/each
  • - 74 x 74 x 32cm. 100% cotton. Pack of 3 hooded towels. Machine washable.
  • - Part of the Tesco Baby range, these super soft hooded towels add a warm and cosy touch to your baby.
  • - For easy care, these hooded towels are machine washable up to temperature of 30°C.

Information

16 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Very happy !!

5 stars

Bought this for my nieces baby shower and she loved them

Soft and pretty

5 stars

Bought these towels for my son and daughter in ,aw for their forthcoming new arrival. They are very pretty and soft and. Bargain at £12

Perfect

5 stars

Bought for my little one and I couldn't be happier, they are soft, fluffy and gentle on her skin. Great quality and great price!

Good Quality Product

5 stars

Bought for my new born baby. Soft & washed well, would recommend.

Great product

5 stars

Fast delivery really happy with the quality of the towels very good size and amazing value.

Practical

5 stars

Very happy with this purchase bought as a gift they do the job

Great Set

5 stars

Bought these for my baby who is due in a few weeks. Love the quality of these and they've washed really well.

Fantastic items.

5 stars

Superbly soft baby towels. Am intending to buy more. Washed lovely too. Highly recommended.

Present

4 stars

Bought for my granddaughter. Warm and snuggley and just t.he job

good material

5 stars

Bought the baby towels for my grandchild. good soft material and value for money. Happy with my purchase.

