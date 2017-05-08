Chupa Chups Sugar Free Lolly 11G
Product Description
- Assorted Flavour Lollipops with Sweeteners: Cherry, Strawberry and Cola.
- www.chupachups.co.uk
- Sugar free Chupa Chups lollipops come in 3 amazing flavours: Cherry, Strawberry and Cola.
- Excessive consumption may have a laxative effect.
- Pack size: 11g
- Sugar free
Ingredients
(Strawberry and Cherry Flavours): Sweeteners (Isomalt, Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Fruit Puree (1%) (Apple, Cherry, Raspberry, Pineapple, Lime, Lemon, Strawberry, Peach, Banana, Orange, Blueberry, Blackberry, Mango, Watermelon, Kiwi), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Flavourings, Colour (E120), (Cola Flavour): Sweeteners (Isomalt, Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Flavourings, Colour (E150d)
Made in Spain
Name and address
- Chupa Chups S.A.U.,
- Polígono Sector Serra,
- c/ Les Masies n°16,
- 08635 Sant Esteve,
- Sesrovires (Barcelona),
- Spain.
- www.chupachups.com
550g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1645 kJ / 387 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|98 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Polyols
|98 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
