By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Chupa Chups Sugar Free Lolly 11G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Chupa Chups Sugar Free Lolly 11G
£ 0.35
£3.19/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Assorted Flavour Lollipops with Sweeteners: Cherry, Strawberry and Cola.
  • www.chupachups.co.uk
  • Sugar free Chupa Chups lollipops come in 3 amazing flavours: Cherry, Strawberry and Cola.
  • Excessive consumption may have a laxative effect.
  • A sugar free selection of most loved lollipop flavours (Cherry, Strawberry and Cola)
  • The perfect sugar free treat
  • Pack size: 11g
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

(Strawberry and Cherry Flavours): Sweeteners (Isomalt, Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Fruit Puree (1%) (Apple, Cherry, Raspberry, Pineapple, Lime, Lemon, Strawberry, Peach, Banana, Orange, Blueberry, Blackberry, Mango, Watermelon, Kiwi), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Flavourings, Colour (E120), (Cola Flavour): Sweeteners (Isomalt, Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Flavourings, Colour (E150d)

Produce of

Made in Spain

Name and address

  • Chupa Chups S.A.U.,
  • Polígono Sector Serra,
  • c/ Les Masies n°16,
  • 08635 Sant Esteve,
  • Sesrovires (Barcelona),
  • Spain.

Return to

  • www.chupachups.com

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1645 kJ / 387 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 98 g
of which sugars 0 g
Polyols98 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Chupa Chups Xxl Lolly 29G

£ 0.35
£1.21/100g

Offer

Chupa Chupa Melody Pops 15G

£ 0.35
£2.34/100g

Offer

Werthers Original Sugar Free Butter Candy 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Swizzels Lots Of Lollies Bag 180G

£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here