Tesco Finest Limited Edition Pulled Pork Crisps 150G

Nice crisps
Taste like Smokey bacon
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2223kJ / 532kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Powder, Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Smoked Salt, Bay, Citric Acid, Sage, Colour (Paprika Extract), Pulled Pork Extract.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
6 Servings
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2223kJ / 532kcal
|556kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|28.8g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|58.6g
|14.7g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|8.3g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
