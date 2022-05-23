Yorkie Raisin & Biscuit Duo 66G (P)
Product Description
- Chunky milk chocolate with raisins (13%) and biscuits (4%)
- Learn more: http://www.nestle.co.uk/brands
- www.facebook.com/yorkieofficial
- Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan:
- Supporting farmers for better chocolate. Working with UTZ to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- YORKIE Raisin & Biscuit Duo, two bars of three chunks of smooth milk chocolate with delicious raisins and crunchy biscuit pieces.
- YORKIE chocolate evolved from a bar that was originally launched in 1924 under the name 'York Chocolate' as a single milk chocolate bar produced in York.
- Throughout Second World War York Chocolate was the only chocolate Rowntree's continued to produce, it was produced as a plain chocolate with added vitamins to be sent to refugees in camps, or supplied for soldiers ration packs.
- In 1966 York Chocolate was discontinued, then 10 years later in 1976 York Chocolate is re-launched under than brand name YORKIE, with its name due to it being manufactured at our factory in YORK where it still continues to be produced to this day.
- YORKIE set out to be a chunky alternative to other rival chocolate bars and was advertised as the bar of choice of the long distance lorry driver in it TV advertisement with the caption "YORKIE - chunky milk chocolate".
- YORKIE advertising continued the association with motoring through the 1970's and 1980's and other later tongue-in-cheek campaigns have consistently positioned it as the man's chocolate brand.
- YORKIE does not contain any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- Have you tried our Yorkie Biscuits? The same delicious chunky milk chocolate, with an extra crunch!
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Two bars, of three chunks of smooth milk chocolate with delicious raisins & crunchy biscuit
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 66G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm/Shea/Sal/Illipe/Kokum Gurgi/Mango Kernel), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Raisins, Biscuit (Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Modified Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt), Contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End: See Under Fin Seal
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1/2 Bar = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
66g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2121kJ
|702kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|507kcal
|168kcal
|2000kcal
|8%
|Fat
|25.3g
|8.5g
|70g
|12%
|of which: saturates
|14.2g
|4.8g
|20g
|24%
|Carbohydrate
|61.7g
|20.7g
|260g
|8%
|of which: sugars
|58.0g
|19.4g
|90g
|22%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.6g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.8g
|50g
|4%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.07g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**half bar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
