Rowntrees Jelly Tots Pouch Bag 150G

4.5(386)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Each 7 sweets** contain
  • Energy192kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1493kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavoured jelly sweets
  • Rowntree's® Jelly Tots® are lovely little fruity-flavoured dots in five tasty flavours. Enjoy the taste of blackcurrant, strawberry, lemon, lime, and orange in every colourful sweet. Express your playful side with an individual bag of these tasty little tots. With real fruit juice and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, they are perfect for a moment of child-like playfulness, whatever age you are.
  • These joyfully colourful chewy sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionary company. Fruit Pastilles were invented in 1881, and since then we've been inventing even more delicious ways to enjoy fruity-flavoured sweets, such as Jelly Tots®. Following on from this, the confectionery company developed ROWNTREE'S Fruit Gums and JELLY TOTS. 2009 saw the launch of the newest edition to the family - ROWNTREE'S RANDOMS.  All sweets in the Rowntree's® family are a great way to enjoy a more colourful, fruity-flavoured treat time.
  • If you love Jelly Tots®, why not try Rowntree's® Randoms®? They're deliciously fruity gummy sweets in millions of potential random combinations!
  • A sharing bag of our fruit flavoured tots
  • With blackcurrant, strawberry, lemon, lime, and orange flavours
  • All ingredients in Jelly Tots are suitable for vegans and vegetarians however they are manufactured on the same production line as our Fruit Pastilles and Fruit Gums which contain ingredients which are not suitable
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juices (1%) (Apple, Grape, Blackcurrant, Orange, Lime, Lemon, Strawberry), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Carotenes, Curcumin)

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 7 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 11 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,

Return to

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy1493kJ192kJ8400kJ
-351kcal45kcal20000kcal2%
Fat0.1gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates0.1gTrace20g<1%
Carbohydrate86.2g11.1g260g4%
of which: sugars58.7g7.5g90g8%
Fibre0.1gTrace--
Protein0.1gTrace50g<1%
Salt0.44g0.06g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**7 sweets----
Contains approximately 11 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

386 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Ruined Jelly Tots

1 stars

I’ve always loved Jelly Tots from the time I was a kid, but I recently bought a pack and was horrified by how they’ve changed. Honestly devastated. Why would you ever change something so perfect?

What has happened to jelly tots

1 stars

i have always liked jelly tots from being a child - bought a pack today to discover they are bigger, rounder, and more soft. WRONG, Sorry but not as good.

Yummy

5 stars

Its great that you can still buy jelly tots. I remember them as a child. They're tasty, fruity , chewy and delicious. Take them to the cinema or use them as cake decorating.

Why change what was perfect?

1 stars

I’ve loved jelly tots since I was a child, why change them now? They were perfect, always my favourite sweet, now NOT. Too large and less flavour. Please change them back to the original perfect product.

Hate the new shape

1 stars

Why have you changed the shape of the jelly tots :( they were my favourite sweet and now they have changed completely!!! I’ve googled why they have changed and have seen 100s Of reviews/tweets saying people hate them!! Please change them back

ruined this classic

1 stars

i gave 1 star because ZERO isnt an option... ive always brought jelly tots from an early age, and i used to love these sweets but now they have been ruined by Rowntree by making them 3 times the size and virtually tasteless compared to real jelly tots! i say real because these new horrible ones are more like cheap american hard gums, i will never buy these again unless they are changed back to the old version. How can you even call them Tots anymore? its not the same sweet, they are not the same size, and they dont taste the same! when did you inform people you were changing them? i feel like ive been robbed, i brought these expecting a classic bag of tots and what ive got is a nasty bag of tasteless monster jelly sweets! maybe you should change the name to jelly monsters because these are certainly NOT Jelly tots... these are disgusting

Yes they ARE vegan!!

5 stars

I assumed these were vegan but the ingredients were rather complex. Some of the colours can be derived from nonvegan sources but there are vegan sources too. If you go to the right page on this website (can't access it now) it says they are suitable for vegans.

These are not row streets pastels!!!

1 stars

I have always had jelly tots from such a young age and all of a sudden they’ve really changed. I don’t know why your trying to make them more like mini fruit pastels. They used to be flat and more juicer, these are more like eating the pastels. Different packaging and same product. I even had a jelly tot the size of a rowntree which was clearly a mistake but kinda proved my point about them being to much like them. Plus they have a weird tang to them now. And the red ones are not as fruity anymore. Real shame

What have you done?!

1 stars

Jelly tots have always been my favourite sweets, been fancying them for a while and picked a bag up today. Why are they more like fruit pastilles now? Who asked for this change?! Ahhhhh gutted.

What happened??

1 stars

Love jelly tots, but the new ones are not good! They are just mini fruit pastilles now - not tots. Bring back the orginal ones!!

