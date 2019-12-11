Rowntrees Jelly Tots Pouch Bag 150G

Ruined Jelly Tots
I’ve always loved Jelly Tots from the time I was a kid, but I recently bought a pack and was horrified by how they’ve changed. Honestly devastated. Why would you ever change something so perfect?
What has happened to jelly tots
i have always liked jelly tots from being a child - bought a pack today to discover they are bigger, rounder, and more soft. WRONG, Sorry but not as good.
Yummy
Its great that you can still buy jelly tots. I remember them as a child. They're tasty, fruity , chewy and delicious. Take them to the cinema or use them as cake decorating.
Why change what was perfect?
I’ve loved jelly tots since I was a child, why change them now? They were perfect, always my favourite sweet, now NOT. Too large and less flavour. Please change them back to the original perfect product.
Hate the new shape
Why have you changed the shape of the jelly tots :( they were my favourite sweet and now they have changed completely!!! I’ve googled why they have changed and have seen 100s Of reviews/tweets saying people hate them!! Please change them back
ruined this classic
i gave 1 star because ZERO isnt an option... ive always brought jelly tots from an early age, and i used to love these sweets but now they have been ruined by Rowntree by making them 3 times the size and virtually tasteless compared to real jelly tots! i say real because these new horrible ones are more like cheap american hard gums, i will never buy these again unless they are changed back to the old version. How can you even call them Tots anymore? its not the same sweet, they are not the same size, and they dont taste the same! when did you inform people you were changing them? i feel like ive been robbed, i brought these expecting a classic bag of tots and what ive got is a nasty bag of tasteless monster jelly sweets! maybe you should change the name to jelly monsters because these are certainly NOT Jelly tots... these are disgusting
Yes they ARE vegan!!
I assumed these were vegan but the ingredients were rather complex. Some of the colours can be derived from nonvegan sources but there are vegan sources too. If you go to the right page on this website (can't access it now) it says they are suitable for vegans.
These are not row streets pastels!!!
I have always had jelly tots from such a young age and all of a sudden they’ve really changed. I don’t know why your trying to make them more like mini fruit pastels. They used to be flat and more juicer, these are more like eating the pastels. Different packaging and same product. I even had a jelly tot the size of a rowntree which was clearly a mistake but kinda proved my point about them being to much like them. Plus they have a weird tang to them now. And the red ones are not as fruity anymore. Real shame
What have you done?!
Jelly tots have always been my favourite sweets, been fancying them for a while and picked a bag up today. Why are they more like fruit pastilles now? Who asked for this change?! Ahhhhh gutted.
What happened??
Love jelly tots, but the new ones are not good! They are just mini fruit pastilles now - not tots. Bring back the orginal ones!!