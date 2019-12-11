By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rowntrees Fruit Gums Pouch Bag 150G

4.5(291)Write a review
Rowntrees Fruit Gums Pouch Bag 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Each 8 sweets** contain
  • Energy264kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1464kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit Gums
  • Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • Rowntree's® Fruit Gums are epically fruity-tasting gummy sweets in five delicious flavours. From blackcurrant to strawberry, lemon to lime and mouth-watering orange, everyone will find their favourite flavour.
  • Bite into a fruit gum and release a burst of fruity flavour that lasts until the end. They're so delicious we don't add any artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. Make the most of every moment with the satisfyingly chewy fun of Rowntree's® Fruit Gums.
  • These brilliantly chewy sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionary company. Fruit Gums were invented in 1893, and they've been a classic ever since. Along with other tasty sweets in the Rowntree's® family, these deliciously satisfying gums are a great way to enjoy a more colourful, fruity-tasting treat time.
  • Have you tried ROWNTREE'S 30% Reduced Sugar RANDOMS? Deliciously fruity gummy sweets with hundreds of random combinations!
  • An sharing bag of our fruity-flavoured gums
  • Satisfyingly chewy sweets
  • Blackcurrant, lemon, strawberry, lime and orange flavours
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Starch, Gelatine, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juice (1%) (Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Lime), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Carminic Acid, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Curcumin, Carotenes), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 8 Sweets = 1 Serving
  • Love to share
  • ...with others, with a movie, as a treat

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy1464kJ264kJ8400kJ
-344kcal62kcal2000kcal3%
Fat0.2gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates0.1gTrace20g<1%
Carbohydrate79.3g14.7g260g6%
of which: sugars44.6g8.3g90g9%
Fibre0.1gTrace--
Protein4.4g0.8g50g2%
Salt0.50g0.09g6g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**8 sweets----
Contains approximately 8 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

291 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Why?

5 stars

I love fruit gums!!! I particularly love the strawberry and orange ones. Why why why even after buying st least 10 bags in the last 3 mo that does every packet have loads of lime and blackcurrent flavours but hardly any of the others?? I don’t like the black currant as much and always feel hard done to that the nicest flavours and Luke a needle in haystack! Come on fruit gums stop filling the bags with green and black ones? Are they cheaper to make?

Not enough greens

4 stars

There are to many black ones in this size and not enough greens could you redress this matter and have a better ratio green to black to green ones

Where are all the greens?!

1 stars

My favourite fruit gums by far are the green ones, however the last few packets I have bought have had hardly any in! Please can you make me a roll of all greens Rowntree :)

Recipe change - beware

2 stars

I’ve been a regular Rowntree’s Fruit Gum consumer for about 55 years. I’ve learned to live with the various changes in recipe changes and flavour ranges (whatever did happen to the raspberry flavoured and shaped gum of the 60s and 70s?) over the years...until now. I bought a bag with the new design. Disliked the orange and hardly-red-at-all ones so much that I THREW THEM AWAY!!! A first in all this time. I looked on the ingredient list to see that the grape juice and apple juice had been removed. So sad...

One Colour..Eugh

1 stars

thought i'd treat myself and was so disappointed to find more than 9 of the fruit gums in my stick were yellow...the worst flavour! Gutted! will not be buying again

Lifelong love!

5 stars

I've loved Fruit Gums all my life! I'm 67 years old and I've loved Fruit Gums since I was a small boy! If you're careful, a tube can last a long time! And if you're lucky to find a box, well ... they can last even longer!

SHOCKING-2 flavours - where's the delicious others

1 stars

I bought two tubes of Fruit gums and was shocked to discover that it only consisted two fruits.... I was looking forward to a range of fruits but only had two fruit flavours in these two tubes? what is going on? Not a happy customer!

My absolute favorie

5 stars

I'm addicted to them. To me - they are the best gums ever. I love the fact they are quite hard, not sticky, and have such good flavors.

Family favourite

5 stars

All of the family love Rowntree products. These are a firm favourite from many years ago and we still enjoy them now! The fruitiness is unbelievable!

TERRIBLE!

1 stars

NO PURPLES!!!!!! There were no purple sweets in my fruit gum package! This is false advertising.

1-10 of 291 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Pouch Bag 150G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Red&Black Pouch 150G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here