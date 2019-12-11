Rowntrees Fruit Gums Pouch Bag 150G

Why?
I love fruit gums!!! I particularly love the strawberry and orange ones. Why why why even after buying st least 10 bags in the last 3 mo that does every packet have loads of lime and blackcurrent flavours but hardly any of the others?? I don’t like the black currant as much and always feel hard done to that the nicest flavours and Luke a needle in haystack! Come on fruit gums stop filling the bags with green and black ones? Are they cheaper to make?
Not enough greens
There are to many black ones in this size and not enough greens could you redress this matter and have a better ratio green to black to green ones
Where are all the greens?!
My favourite fruit gums by far are the green ones, however the last few packets I have bought have had hardly any in! Please can you make me a roll of all greens Rowntree :)
Recipe change - beware
I’ve been a regular Rowntree’s Fruit Gum consumer for about 55 years. I’ve learned to live with the various changes in recipe changes and flavour ranges (whatever did happen to the raspberry flavoured and shaped gum of the 60s and 70s?) over the years...until now. I bought a bag with the new design. Disliked the orange and hardly-red-at-all ones so much that I THREW THEM AWAY!!! A first in all this time. I looked on the ingredient list to see that the grape juice and apple juice had been removed. So sad...
One Colour..Eugh
thought i'd treat myself and was so disappointed to find more than 9 of the fruit gums in my stick were yellow...the worst flavour! Gutted! will not be buying again
Lifelong love!
I've loved Fruit Gums all my life! I'm 67 years old and I've loved Fruit Gums since I was a small boy! If you're careful, a tube can last a long time! And if you're lucky to find a box, well ... they can last even longer!
SHOCKING-2 flavours - where's the delicious others
I bought two tubes of Fruit gums and was shocked to discover that it only consisted two fruits.... I was looking forward to a range of fruits but only had two fruit flavours in these two tubes? what is going on? Not a happy customer!
My absolute favorie
I'm addicted to them. To me - they are the best gums ever. I love the fact they are quite hard, not sticky, and have such good flavors.
Family favourite
All of the family love Rowntree products. These are a firm favourite from many years ago and we still enjoy them now! The fruitiness is unbelievable!
TERRIBLE!
NO PURPLES!!!!!! There were no purple sweets in my fruit gum package! This is false advertising.