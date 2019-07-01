By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Red&Black Pouch 150G

4.5(897)Write a review
Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Red&Black Pouch 150G
£ 1.24
£0.83/100g
Each 7 sweets** contain
  • Energy391 kJ 92 kcal
    5%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • Saturates0.0g
    0%
  • Sugars14.8g
    16%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1465kJ

Product Description

  • Blackcurrant and Strawberry flavoured Fruit Pastilles
  • Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • If you're looking for a chewy, fruity-flavoured sweet, try the irresistible taste of Rowntree's® Fruit Pastilles. Every sharing bag contains a mixture of two of our favourite flavours - Strawberry and Blackcurrant. Whichever one is your favourite, every pastille promises a burst of fruity flavour.
  • These classic sweets are a great choice for treat time. And with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, you can feel happy to enjoy these as a fun treat.
  • Did you know that Fruit Pastilles are the oldest sweet in the Rowntree's® family? In 1862, Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionary company. Along with his brother, Joseph, and French confectioner August Claude Gaget, they developed the delicious taste of Rowntree's® in 1881. For more than 130 years these delicious chewy sweets have been making days more colourful with their irresistibly fruity taste and mouth-watering texture.
  • Have you tried Rowntree's® Randoms®? They're deliciously fruity gummy sweets in millions of potential random combinations!
  • A sharing bag of our fruit flavoured pastilles
  • Strawberry and blackcurrant flavoured sweets
  • Our classic, colourful, chewy sweets are great for treat time
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelatine, Gum Arabic, Modified Starch, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juice (1%) (Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lime, Orange, Lemon), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene, Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Flavourings

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 7 Sweets = 1 serving
  • Love to share
  • ... with others, with a movie, as a treat

Number of uses

Contains approximately 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

PO Box 203,

  York,
  YO91 1XY.
  Nestlé Ireland,
  3030 Lake Drive,
  City West,
  • City West,

Return to

  www.nestle.co.uk
  UK: 0800 604 604
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy1465kJ391kJ8400kJ
-345kcal92kcal2000kcal5%
Fat0.1gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates0.0g0.0g20g0%
Carbohydrate78.8g21.0g260g8%
of which: sugars55.6g14.8g90g16%
Fibre3.9g1.0g--
Protein4.3g1.1g50g2%
Salt0.28g0.07g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**7 sweets----
Contains approximately 5 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Terrible.

1 stars

After buying this product last week, I came to realise that these weren't strawberry, but in fact they were orange!!! With me being allergic to any orange flavours, I am not happy with this. The standard of quality control is awful!

Perfection

5 stars

The only why to match this is to have green and red bags

Great to come back to

4 stars

I used to love these as a kid. I realised the other day that I had maybe not had a pastille for a decade or more; I remedied this situation forthwith. Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles are still amazing. It's just a shame I have to put up with the purples and reds, It'd be great if they did a citrus only bag.

Roundreees fruit pastels 52.5.

4 stars

I regularly purchase this item . Has the recipe changed? I eat them because they are gentle to my teeth problems. Today's pastels wee harder than normal and uneasy on my teeth.

Feeling robbed

5 stars

Bought these sweets earlier an was absolutely gutted to find it had this many yellow an green in it (my worse flavours) an only 1 black an 1 orange.

Not enough

4 stars

There is not enough strawberry pastilles in the tube

They contain meat

1 stars

They contain bits of dead animals. Avoid. There must be an alternative.

Different colours

1 stars

Ya boi bought an all black packet of fruit pastelles and got a green one.. boi is triggered

SUPERB

5 stars

LOVE IT! LOVE IT! LOVE IT! INCREDIBLE!!! COULD EAT THEM ALL DAY LONG!!

Graet

5 stars

i luv thems and i eaeted them so fastly and i fellt high

