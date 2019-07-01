Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Red&Black Pouch 150G

Terrible.
After buying this product last week, I came to realise that these weren't strawberry, but in fact they were orange!!! With me being allergic to any orange flavours, I am not happy with this. The standard of quality control is awful!
Perfection
The only why to match this is to have green and red bags
Great to come back to
I used to love these as a kid. I realised the other day that I had maybe not had a pastille for a decade or more; I remedied this situation forthwith. Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles are still amazing. It's just a shame I have to put up with the purples and reds, It'd be great if they did a citrus only bag.
Roundreees fruit pastels 52.5.
I regularly purchase this item . Has the recipe changed? I eat them because they are gentle to my teeth problems. Today's pastels wee harder than normal and uneasy on my teeth.
Feeling robbed
Bought these sweets earlier an was absolutely gutted to find it had this many yellow an green in it (my worse flavours) an only 1 black an 1 orange.
Not enough
There is not enough strawberry pastilles in the tube
They contain meat
They contain bits of dead animals. Avoid. There must be an alternative.
Different colours
Ya boi bought an all black packet of fruit pastelles and got a green one.. boi is triggered
SUPERB
LOVE IT! LOVE IT! LOVE IT! INCREDIBLE!!! COULD EAT THEM ALL DAY LONG!!
Graet
i luv thems and i eaeted them so fastly and i fellt high