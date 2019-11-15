By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rowntrees Randoms Pouch 150G

4.5(52)Write a review
Rowntrees Randoms Pouch 150G
£ 1.24
£0.83/100g
Each 6 sweets** contain
  • Energy350kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars13.7g
    15%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1402kJ

Product Description

  • Assorted fruit flavour jellies
  Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • More random than a monkey playing a saxophone!
  • Let your random side out with every pack of completely unpredictable Rowntree's® Randoms®! From ping-pong paddles to paintbrushes, snowflakes to saxophones, every bag contains billions of possible combinations - you'll never know quite what you're going to get!
  • Did you know that we don't use artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Rowntree's® sweets? It's even more reason to enjoy the different flavours, textures, shapes, and colours in every playfully random bag.
  • These brilliantly random sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionary company. In 2009 Randoms® were born, bringing fruity randomness to the family.
  • Have you tried ROWNTREE'S 30% Reduced Sugar RANDOMS? Deliciously fruity gummy sweets with hundreds of random combinations!
  • Deliciously fruity-flavoured chewy sweets
  • A random assortment of shapes, colours, textures and flavours
  • Billions of possible combinations
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Concentrated Fruit Juices (1.3%) (Apple, Blueberry, Black Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Raspberry, Mandarin, Strawberry), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Fructose, Fruit Puree Concentrates (Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry), Humectant (Glycerol), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut, Rapeseed), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Carrot, Safflower, Hibiscus), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Citrate), Stabilisers (Carageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Invert Sugar Syrup, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene, Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins)

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 6 Sweets = 1 Serving
  • Love to Share
  • ...with others, with a movie, as a treat

Number of uses

Contains approximately 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy1402kJ350kJ8400kJ
-330kcal82kcal2000kcal4%
Fat0.1gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates0.1gTrace20g<1%
Carbohydrate76.3g19.1g260g7%
of which: sugars54.6g13.7g90g15%
Fibre0.0g0.0g--
Protein4.7g1.2g50g2%
Salt0.08g0.02g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**6 sweets----
Contains approximately 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

52 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

good taste and very soft

5 stars

good taste and very soft

Absolutely amazing

5 stars

I thought these every day for a week and I love the them all my heart

Not very random..

2 stars

Not very random guys... my fav sweets, but the worst one in it was the only one in it!

really nice

5 stars

I’m such a sweetie fiend and these are some of my favourites! Absolutely love the flavours and the variety in the packet. Especially love the juicy ones with the fruity centres! Will definitely buy more.

Yummy

2 stars

Yummy candies, they taste very sweet in my opinion but I liked the chewiness they have. My husband loved these sweets and he doesnt usually eat candies so they must be good .. ...................... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fun variety of tastes and textures

4 stars

Randoms include a great variety of flavours and textures. I'm not so keen on the ice cream sweet but all the other flavours are all delicious. I would most certainly buy these sweets again. Great pack size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

4 stars

I tried the rowntree randoms a few weeks ago and I’m glad I did. I don’t usually like sweets, but this mixture of flavours and textures was really nice. I will buy these for the family again for a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colossal bag filled with flavours i've never seen!

5 stars

I've been buying randoms for years but i've never seen a bag this big before. It had loads of new shapes and flavours in there. Only downside was having to share them with my nephew! I loved the ones that had a gel in the middle. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not to my taste

2 stars

I bought these sweets for me and my husband to share when at home watching a film in the evening. I had a few but unfortunately they weren’t to my taste. I think I will definitely stick to chocolate in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The biggest variety of sweets in one pack

5 stars

I love randoms as you really don’t get as big a variety in any other sweets. They are all nice too, nothing gets left in the bottom of the bag that nobody wants. My favourites are the ice cream and the gooey centres! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

