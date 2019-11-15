Rowntrees Randoms Pouch 150G

good taste and very soft
Absolutely amazing
I thought these every day for a week and I love the them all my heart
Not very random..
Not very random guys... my fav sweets, but the worst one in it was the only one in it!
really nice
I’m such a sweetie fiend and these are some of my favourites! Absolutely love the flavours and the variety in the packet. Especially love the juicy ones with the fruity centres! Will definitely buy more.
Yummy
Yummy candies, they taste very sweet in my opinion but I liked the chewiness they have. My husband loved these sweets and he doesnt usually eat candies so they must be good .. ...................... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fun variety of tastes and textures
Randoms include a great variety of flavours and textures. I'm not so keen on the ice cream sweet but all the other flavours are all delicious. I would most certainly buy these sweets again. Great pack size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
I tried the rowntree randoms a few weeks ago and I’m glad I did. I don’t usually like sweets, but this mixture of flavours and textures was really nice. I will buy these for the family again for a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colossal bag filled with flavours i've never seen!
I've been buying randoms for years but i've never seen a bag this big before. It had loads of new shapes and flavours in there. Only downside was having to share them with my nephew! I loved the ones that had a gel in the middle. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not to my taste
I bought these sweets for me and my husband to share when at home watching a film in the evening. I had a few but unfortunately they weren’t to my taste. I think I will definitely stick to chocolate in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The biggest variety of sweets in one pack
I love randoms as you really don’t get as big a variety in any other sweets. They are all nice too, nothing gets left in the bottom of the bag that nobody wants. My favourites are the ice cream and the gooey centres! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]