Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Pouch Bag 150G

Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Pouch Bag 150G
Each 7 sweets** contain
  • Energy391kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • Saturates0.0g
    0%
  • Sugars14.9g
    17%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1467kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit Pastilles
  • Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • If you're looking for a chewy, fruity-flavoured sweet, try the irresistible taste of Rowntree's® Fruit Pastilles. Every sharing bag contains a mixture of five fantastic flavours: blackcurrant, lemon, strawberry, lime, and orange. Whichever one is your favourite, every pastille promises a burst of fruity flavour. You'll never know which fruity sweet is next!
  • These classic sweets are a great choice for treat time. And with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, you can feel happy to enjoy these as a fun treat.
  • Did you know that Fruit Pastilles are the oldest sweet in the Rowntree's® family? In 1862, Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionary company. Along with his brother, Joseph, and French confectioner August Claude Gaget, they developed the delicious taste of Rowntree's® in 1881. For more than 130 years these delicious chewy sweets have been making days more colourful with their irresistibly fruity taste and mouth-watering texture.
  • Have you tried Rowntree's® Randoms®? They're deliciously fruity gummy sweets in millions of potential random combinations!
  • A sharing bag of our fruit flavoured pastilles
  • Blackcurrant, lemon, strawberry, lime and orange flavours
  • Our classic, colourful, chewy sweets are great for treat time
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelatine, Gum Arabic, Modified Starch, Concentrated Fruit Juice (1%) (Blackcurrant, Orange, Lime, Lemon, Strawberry), Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Beta-Carotene, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Flavourings

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 7 Sweets = 1 Serving
  • Love to share
  • ... with others, with a movie, as a treat

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy1467kJ391kJ8400kJ
-345kcal92kcal2000kcal5%
Fat0.1gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates0.0g0.0g20g0%
Carbohydrate79.0g21.1g260g8%
of which: sugars55.9g14.9g90g17%
Fibre3.9g1.0g--
Protein4.2g1.1g50g2%
Salt0.27g0.07g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**7 sweets----
Contains approximately 5 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

8 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Good and worth it

4 stars

Great and good price.

So fruity

5 stars

Ok so i got the sharing pack which i had every intention of sharing, but didnt opps i ate the lot before i knew it they had gone lol and i throughly enjoyed every one

Fruit Pastilles Sharing bag

1 stars

Sharing bag....really?? what a waste of packaging, love the sweets but you open the bag and there is like a hand full! should call it a grab bag! literally!

Loss of a great candy

1 stars

Ever since I was a kid, Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles rank as the top confectionary. It was so irresistibly chewy, with every bite bursting with fruitiness. And the texture wasn't rubbery like gums, but soft and spongy. Making it so unique. And my young nephews absolutely loved them and was the only thing that kept them quiet during long road trips. But this recipe is horrible! Its like a sugar coated piece of rubber. Wrong texture, then flavourless after one bite!. Please bring back the old one! There have been many pastilles, but none comparable to Rowntrees (original); and now it seem it was the last of its kind.

Rowntrees frozen products

5 stars

Rowntrees frozen ice creams. Please you have to stop making these, I can’t get enough only joking I’m very fussy with my ice cream but I love these I can’t have just the one. The new fruit pastilles froots are amazing

Why aren’t these vegan, or at least vegetarian?

1 stars

I loved fruit pastilles when I wasn’t vegan. If you can make the jelly tots vegan (which I now love, due to making them vegan), then why can’t you make these vegan. Think of all the extra profit from veggies and vegans. Hope that you consider this in the near future.

Too many blackcurrent sweets

1 stars

I bought a multi pack of fruit pastilles (4 tubes) and at least 2/3rds of the 4 tubes were blackcurrant flavoured which is rather annoying as I don't like them. It must be the cheapest flavour to produce.

hmmm

3 stars

I bought a Family bag of Fruit Gums last week - this and others were horribly misshapen and covered with gunk

