Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Pouch Bag 150G

Good and worth it
Great and good price.
So fruity
Ok so i got the sharing pack which i had every intention of sharing, but didnt opps i ate the lot before i knew it they had gone lol and i throughly enjoyed every one
Fruit Pastilles Sharing bag
Sharing bag....really?? what a waste of packaging, love the sweets but you open the bag and there is like a hand full! should call it a grab bag! literally!
Loss of a great candy
Ever since I was a kid, Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles rank as the top confectionary. It was so irresistibly chewy, with every bite bursting with fruitiness. And the texture wasn't rubbery like gums, but soft and spongy. Making it so unique. And my young nephews absolutely loved them and was the only thing that kept them quiet during long road trips. But this recipe is horrible! Its like a sugar coated piece of rubber. Wrong texture, then flavourless after one bite!. Please bring back the old one! There have been many pastilles, but none comparable to Rowntrees (original); and now it seem it was the last of its kind.
Rowntrees frozen products
Rowntrees frozen ice creams. Please you have to stop making these, I can’t get enough only joking I’m very fussy with my ice cream but I love these I can’t have just the one. The new fruit pastilles froots are amazing
Why aren’t these vegan, or at least vegetarian?
I loved fruit pastilles when I wasn’t vegan. If you can make the jelly tots vegan (which I now love, due to making them vegan), then why can’t you make these vegan. Think of all the extra profit from veggies and vegans. Hope that you consider this in the near future.
Too many blackcurrent sweets
I bought a multi pack of fruit pastilles (4 tubes) and at least 2/3rds of the 4 tubes were blackcurrant flavoured which is rather annoying as I don't like them. It must be the cheapest flavour to produce.
hmmm
I bought a Family bag of Fruit Gums last week - this and others were horribly misshapen and covered with gunk