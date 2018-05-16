Vanish Gold Oxi Carpet Spray 500 Ml

Product Description
- Vanish Carpet Cleaner + Upholstery Stain Remover Spray is specially designed to give you newer looking carpets. Bringing our best stain removal formulation to safely and effectively remove stubborn spots & stains from your carpet & upholstery, from rugs to sofas. Acting against the stains you clearly see to the tougher ones that may be hidden deep in the fibres. For an easy and effective way of cleaning your carpets & upholstery. For the best result use Vanish Gold Stain Remover Spray in combination with our Foam Shampoo or Powder for amazing cleaning results. Always follow the usage instructions on pack.
- Removes set in stains & odours
- Carpet care + upholstery
- 1st time amazing stain removal
- Spot + stain remover spray
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Less than 5%: Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent, Anionic Surfactants, Nonionic Surfactants, Polycarboxylates, Perfume, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Citral
Preparation and Usage
- How to use
- Open, Remove dirt, Spray (Max 5min), Blot
- Usage Advice:
- For best results treat stain immediately.
- Safe for use on wool carpets.
- Always test a hidden area for colour fastness.
- If carpet colour is affected do not use this product.
- Remove loose dirt and blot wet stains with a clean absorbent cloth.
- Do Not Use on 'velvet' materials, brocade, or those unsuitable for wet cleaning.
- Not suitable for silk and oriental rugs.
Warnings
- Keep away from children and pets. Do not get in eyes. If product gets in to eyes, rinse with plenty of water. Do not ingest. If swallowed get medical attention. Do not breathe spray. Wash hands after use. For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended. Do not mix with other products.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
