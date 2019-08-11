Tesco Ice Cream Cones 21 Pack

Very tasty
These are the best. Better than the top brand. Very tasty and a nice crunch to them.
Good
Kids live ice cream, these are good quality and do not break!
I’ve vream cones
Good value for money
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1715kJ / 405kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Soya Flour(Soya Flour, Soya Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Sweetener (Saccharins).
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 21 servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
21 x Ice Cream Cones
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cone (3.5g)
|Energy
|1715kJ / 405kcal
|60kJ / 14kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|81.4g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.0g
|Protein
|11.0g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019