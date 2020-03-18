Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Profiteroles 6 Pack 124G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 408kcal
Product Description
- Choux pastry cases filled with salted caramel cream, topped with Belgian chocolate sauce and gold lustred salted butterscotch pieces.
- Golden choux pastry, filled with salted caramel cream, hand decorated with a Belgian chocolate sauce and gold butterscotch pieces. Inspired by traditional French techniques, our chefs have refined their choux recipe over time to create an airy profiterole and have added a modern twist to this classic profiterole to bring you an indulgent dessert.
- Pack size: 124G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Salted Caramel Sauce [Invert Sugar Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Maltodextrin, Water, Butter (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Sugar, Salt], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Evaporated Milk, Sugar, Soft Brown Sugar, Dextrose, Palm Kernel Oil, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Butter (Milk), Milk Proteins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in a refrigerator. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
124g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 a pack (62g)
|Energy
|1700kJ / 408kcal
|1054kJ / 253kcal
|Fat
|27.8g
|17.3g
|Saturates
|15.5g
|9.6g
|Carbohydrate
|33.9g
|21.0g
|Sugars
|28.4g
|17.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.0g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
