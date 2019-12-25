By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Canderel Sugarly 275G

4.5(13)Write a review
Canderel Sugarly 275G
£ 3.00
£1.10/100g

Product Description

  • Aspartame and acesulfame-K based table-top sweetener
  • For more information on our products and recipes, visit our website:
  • UK: www.canderel.co.uk
  • ROI: www.canderel.ie
  • #swapit
  • Canderel Sugarly is a zero calorie sweetener that tastes like sugar, looks like sugar and feels like sugar. So you can enjoy a delicious sweet taste but without all the calories of sugar.
  • Canderel is the easiest swap if you want to reduce your calorie intake from sugar without compromising on the sweet taste you love.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Excess consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • 0 calories per 1/2 teaspoon
  • As sweet as 550g of sugar
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Sweeteners (Aspartame 0.25%, Acesulfame-K 0.17%)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: see base of Jar

Preparation and Usage

  • In weight terms
  • 50g Canderel Sugarly = 100g sugar
  • In volume terms
  • 1/2 tbsp of Canderel Sugarly = 1 tbsp sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon (2.5g) of Canderel Sugarly 0 Calories as sweet as 1 teaspoon (5g) of sugar 20 Calories
  • Canderel Sugarly can be sprinkled on fruit and cereals, used in hot drinks or in cooking and baking.

Number of uses

1/2 Teaspoon = 2.5g jar contains = 110 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • Aston Court,
  • Frederick Place,
  • High Wycombe,
  • Buckinghamshire,
  • HP11 1LA.

Return to

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • Aston Court,
  • Frederick Place,
  • High Wycombe,
  • Buckinghamshire,
  • HP11 1LA.
  • Customercare on Freephone/Toll Free: 0800 731 3500 (UK), 1800 535 677 (ROI)
  • www.canderel.co.uk
  • www.canderel.ie

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Serving (1/2 Teaspoon)Per 100g
Energy 0 kJ4kJ
-0 kcal1kcal
Fat 0g0g
Of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 2.5g99.6g
Of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0.2g
Salt 0g<0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Nothing ever really equals sugar's loveliness. Not

4 stars

Nothing ever really equals sugar's loveliness. Not surprising as we've evolved for a million years craving occasional encounters with it. Now we have fatally free access to it, we need an alternative and Canderel is one of the best - ie 'sugariest'. Granular sweeteners need to be a fine powder, not gritty. Sugarly is good for a dessert or cereal which might be healthy but worthy without it.

Just like sugar

4 stars

Tastes just like sugar. Abit on the expensive side but overall a great product. If it was cheaper it would get full marks from me but cant fault the quality of the product

Decent taste

5 stars

Good substitute for sugar. Decent tasting too. Can be used in baking.

I find this a little expensive but my husband can'

5 stars

I find this a little expensive but my husband can't tell the difference between this and real sugar.

Just like sugar

5 stars

Tastes just like sugar and is absolutely delicious in tea.

A great sweetener that mimics sugar

5 stars

This sweetener is granulated so it mimics real sugar very well. It is ideal for sprinkling on cornflakes or porridge in place of sugar but without the added calories. I find it has very little aftertaste compared to the powdered sweeteners

A good sugar substitute

4 stars

I normally use tablet sweeteners, but thought I would give the granular sweetener a go. I think I still prefer the tablets in my hot drinks, but the Canderel Sugarly is very nice on cereal. It has not got the strong aftertaste that some sweeteners have.

OK. But expensive.

4 stars

Better than many we have tried. Though not sure the price can be justified. Its expensive.

So good

5 stars

This stuff is so good. Literally it tastes like sugar. I use it with ny coffee and tea but I will try to bake with it.

Brilliant, replaced Sucron, now can’t either, hope

5 stars

Brilliant, replaced Sucron, now can’t either, hope Sugarley is back soon

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Pg Tips Pyramid 240 Tea Bags 696G

£ 5.99
£0.86/100g

Canderel Granular Sweetener 75G

£ 2.00
£2.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here