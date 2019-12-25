Canderel Sugarly 275G

Nothing ever really equals sugar's loveliness. Not
Nothing ever really equals sugar's loveliness. Not surprising as we've evolved for a million years craving occasional encounters with it. Now we have fatally free access to it, we need an alternative and Canderel is one of the best - ie 'sugariest'. Granular sweeteners need to be a fine powder, not gritty. Sugarly is good for a dessert or cereal which might be healthy but worthy without it.
Just like sugar
Tastes just like sugar. Abit on the expensive side but overall a great product. If it was cheaper it would get full marks from me but cant fault the quality of the product
Decent taste
Good substitute for sugar. Decent tasting too. Can be used in baking.
I find this a little expensive but my husband can'
I find this a little expensive but my husband can't tell the difference between this and real sugar.
Just like sugar
Tastes just like sugar and is absolutely delicious in tea.
A great sweetener that mimics sugar
This sweetener is granulated so it mimics real sugar very well. It is ideal for sprinkling on cornflakes or porridge in place of sugar but without the added calories. I find it has very little aftertaste compared to the powdered sweeteners
A good sugar substitute
I normally use tablet sweeteners, but thought I would give the granular sweetener a go. I think I still prefer the tablets in my hot drinks, but the Canderel Sugarly is very nice on cereal. It has not got the strong aftertaste that some sweeteners have.
OK. But expensive.
Better than many we have tried. Though not sure the price can be justified. Its expensive.
So good
This stuff is so good. Literally it tastes like sugar. I use it with ny coffee and tea but I will try to bake with it.
Brilliant, replaced Sucron, now can’t either, hope
Brilliant, replaced Sucron, now can’t either, hope Sugarley is back soon