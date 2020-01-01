By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Yellow Mild Mustard 220Ml

£ 0.95
£0.43/100ml

Product Description

  • Yellow Mustard.
  • New York DELI STYLE.
  • Absolutely no artificial COLOURS, FLAVOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • Pack size: 220ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mustard Seeds (16%), Spirit Vinegar, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Sugar, Salt, Honey, Spices, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Mustard

Storage

After opening use within 8 weeks.Best before end - see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 24

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • heinz.co.uk
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (10g)
Energy 495kJ50kJ
-118kcal12kcal
Fat 5.0g0.5g
-of which saturates 0.3gTrace
Carbohydrate 9.3g0.9g
-of which sugars 5.3g0.5g
Protein 5.4g0.5g
Salt 2.4g0.2g

