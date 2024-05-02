Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise Light 490G

Seriously Good Light Mayonnaise

Light Mayonnaise* 60% Less Fat* *60% Less Fat than a Regular Mayonnaise Our light mayonnaise is seriously rich, creamy and smooth Made using only quality ingredients ...and only ever using free range eggs [Seriously] Creamy, [Seriously] Good. We don't take ourselves too seriously - but when it comes to our mayo, it's a whole different story. With 60% less fat than regular mayonnaise, our light mayonnaise is a healthy alternative for those looking to cut down on calories. Rich, creamy and irresistibly smooth, we're serious about it all... because that's how you make it [Seriously] Good. We only use 100% free range eggs and quality ingredients, to make a difference that you can taste in every spoonful. With absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or thickeners, our best ever light mayonnaise pairs perfectly with everyday foods like sandwiches, salads and chips. We hope you love it just as much as we do.

Made with Free Range Eggs Absolutely no added colours, flavours or artificial thickeners 100% Free Range Eggs No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Thickeners Gluten and Lactose Free Suitable for Vegetarians Kosher

Pack size: 490G

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (25%), Starch, Pasteurised Free Range Egg (3.5%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk (1%), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Mustard Seeds, Spice, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Number of uses

Servings per jar - 32

Net Contents

490g ℮

Additives