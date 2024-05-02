We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise 460G
Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise 460G

Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise 460G

£2.50

£0.54/100g

Vegetarian

Mayonnaise
Our mayonnaise is seriously rich, creamy and smoothMade using only quality ingredients...and only ever using free range eggs[Seriously] Creamy, [Seriously] Good. We don't take ourselves too seriously - but when it comes to our mayo, it's a whole different story. Rich, creamy and irresistibly smooth, we're serious about it all... because that's how you make it [Seriously] Good. We only use 100% free range eggs and quality ingredients, to make a difference that you can taste in every spoonful. With absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or thickeners, our best ever mayonnaise pairs perfectly with everyday foods like sandwiches, salads and chips. We hope you love it just as much as we do.
Rinse - Jar - RecycleLid - RecycleRemove Sleeve - Sleeve - Don't Recycle
100% Free Range EggsNo Artifical Colours, Flavours or ThickenersRich, Smooth & CreamySuitable for VegetariansGluten free, Lactose free & Kosher
Pack size: 460G

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (68%), Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk (5%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Starch, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Spices, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Number of uses

Servings per jar - 30

Net Contents

460g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

