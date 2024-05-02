Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise 460G

Mayonnaise

Our mayonnaise is seriously rich, creamy and smooth Made using only quality ingredients ...and only ever using free range eggs [Seriously] Creamy, [Seriously] Good. We don't take ourselves too seriously - but when it comes to our mayo, it's a whole different story. Rich, creamy and irresistibly smooth, we're serious about it all... because that's how you make it [Seriously] Good. We only use 100% free range eggs and quality ingredients, to make a difference that you can taste in every spoonful. With absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or thickeners, our best ever mayonnaise pairs perfectly with everyday foods like sandwiches, salads and chips. We hope you love it just as much as we do.

Rinse - Jar - Recycle Lid - Recycle Remove Sleeve - Sleeve - Don't Recycle

100% Free Range Eggs No Artifical Colours, Flavours or Thickeners Rich, Smooth & Creamy Suitable for Vegetarians Gluten free, Lactose free & Kosher

Pack size: 460G

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (68%), Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk (5%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Starch, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Spices, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Number of uses

Servings per jar - 30

Net Contents

460g ℮

