Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise 775G

Mayo review
Call me the mayo man - I love this stuff... so much so that ive started hiding it in my friends kitchen cupboards you never know when you might need it! 4 out of stars
Rapeseed Oil 68%, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk* 5%, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Starch, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Spices, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), *From Free Range Eggs
After opening refrigerate.Best before - see cap.
Servings per bottle - 51
775g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (15 g)
|Energy
|2650 kJ
|398 kJ
|-
|644 kcal
|97 kcal
|Fat
|70 g
|11 g
|- of which saturates
|5.3 g
|0.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0 g
|0.5 g
|- of which sugars
|1.5 g
|0 g
|Protein
|0.8 g
|0 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|0.15 g
