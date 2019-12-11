By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise Light 420G

Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise Light 420G
Product Description

  • Light Mayonnaise.
  • LIGHT MAYONNAISE*.
  • *Heinz Light Mayonnaise has 60% less fat than Regular Mayonnaise.
  • Made with free range eggs.
  • Absolutely no added colours, flavours or artificial thickeners.
  • Pack size: 420g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil 25%, Starch, Pasteurized Egg**3.5%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Pasteurized Egg Yolk** 1%, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Mustard Seeds, Spice, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), **From Free Range Eggs

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

After opening refrigerate.Best before - see cap.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • www.heinz.co.uk

Net Contents

420g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1118 kJ
-267 kcal
Fat 26 g
of which saturates 2.5 g
Carbohydrate 8.0 g
of which sugars 3.0 g
Protein 0.6 g
Salt 1.7 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

love it the best of the best. wont eat anything el

5 stars

love it the best of the best. wont eat anything else on my food.

