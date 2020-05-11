Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise 395G

Much nicer in my opinion.
Find this mayonnaise to be far better than the standard Hellman's Mayonnaise. I didn't like mayo until I saw this one on TV and decided to give it a go, it is tarter than Hellman's but has a similar consistency which is good. As a warning it does need a good shake before use and its much nicer when cooled. I would recommend this mayonnaise and its my personal favorite.
Seriously Awful Mayonnaise !
Worst mayo I've ever tasted, greasy, flat, synthetic taste, will never buy again, Tescos sell the Polish Winary Mayonaise online and in store, absolutely delicious and half the price of the Heinz rubbish !