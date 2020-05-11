By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise 395G

Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise 395G
£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise.
  • Made with free range eggs.
  • Absolutely no added colours, flavours or artificial thickeners.
  • Pack size: 395G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil 68%, Water, Pasteurized Egg Yolk* 5%, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Starch, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Spices, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), *From Free Range Eggs

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

After opening refrigerate.Best before - see cap.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • www.heinz.co.uk

Net Contents

395g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2650 kJ
-644 kcal
Fat 70 g
of which saturates 6.7 g
Carbohydrate 3.0 g
of which sugars 1.5 g
Protein 0.8 g
Salt1.0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Much nicer in my opinion.

5 stars

Find this mayonnaise to be far better than the standard Hellman's Mayonnaise. I didn't like mayo until I saw this one on TV and decided to give it a go, it is tarter than Hellman's but has a similar consistency which is good. As a warning it does need a good shake before use and its much nicer when cooled. I would recommend this mayonnaise and its my personal favorite.

Seriously Awful Mayonnaise !

1 stars

Worst mayo I've ever tasted, greasy, flat, synthetic taste, will never buy again, Tescos sell the Polish Winary Mayonaise online and in store, absolutely delicious and half the price of the Heinz rubbish !

