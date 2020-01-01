By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise Light 230G

Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise Light 230G
£ 0.95
£0.41/100g

  • Light Mayonnaise.
  • LIGHT MAYONNAISE*
  • *Heinz Light Mayonnaise has 60% less fat than Regular Mayonnaise.
  • SERIOUSLY GOOD.
  • MADE WITH FREE RANGE EGGS.
  • ABSOLUTELY NO added colours, flavours or artificial thickeners.
  • Pack size: 230g

Water, Rapeseed Oil 25%, Starch, Pasteurized Egg** 3.5%, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Pasteurized Egg Yolk** 1%, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Mustard Seeds, Spice, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), **From Free Range Eggs

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

After opening refrigerate.

Servings per bottle - 15

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB4 8AL.

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • heinz.co.uk
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

230g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (15 g)
Energy 1029 kJ154 kJ
-250 kcal38 kcal
Fat 26 g3.9 g
-of which saturates 4.0 g0.6 g
Carbohydrate 3.8 g0.6 g
-of which sugars 3.0 g0 g
Protein 0.6 g0 g
Salt 1.7 g0.25 g

