Mini Sparklers 10 Pack

waste of monet
waste of money, by the time I had light the second sparkler the first had finished. The house stank for a long time after also
Sing Happy Birthday very quickly
Took AGES to light only 5 candles (had to replace one as it went out before the others lighted). Then they all went out before we'd finished singing happy birthday! Poor Birthday boy.
Didn’t light!
Could only get 2 out of the 7 we tried to light and those two took a very long time to light. Wouldn’t buy them again.
Let down
Bought these to go on my sons 21st birthday cake, none of them would light! Would not buy again!
Don't stay lit for long
Used on a birthday cake but only last a few seconds so by the time you get to the birthday girl they've gone out!
waste of time
no they took ages to light and the others had already gone out
Not worth the effort
Completely useless, take a while to light and burn out in a matter of seconds.