By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mini Sparklers 10 Pack

1.5(7)Write a review
Mini Sparklers 10 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.15/each

Offer

  • Illuminate the festivities in sparkling style with these delightful sparkler candles. Cake sparklers are ideal for adding an impressive display of fireworks to any birthday party or other celebration cake. Place a sparkler in upright into a birthday cake or other dessert so it cannot fall over, and light from the top to watch the sparks fly!
  • 10pk Mini Sparklers

Information

Warnings

  • Warnings
  • The sparkler should not be held in the hand or given to children under 5. Indoor sparklers should be used under adult supervision, and should only be sold to those over 16

Lower age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

10 x Pack

Safety information

View more safety information

Warnings The sparkler should not be held in the hand or given to children under 5. Indoor sparklers should be used under adult supervision, and should only be sold to those over 16

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

waste of monet

1 stars

waste of money, by the time I had light the second sparkler the first had finished. The house stank for a long time after also

Sing Happy Birthday very quickly

3 stars

Took AGES to light only 5 candles (had to replace one as it went out before the others lighted). Then they all went out before we'd finished singing happy birthday! Poor Birthday boy.

Didn’t light!

1 stars

Could only get 2 out of the 7 we tried to light and those two took a very long time to light. Wouldn’t buy them again.

Let down

1 stars

Bought these to go on my sons 21st birthday cake, none of them would light! Would not buy again!

Don't stay lit for long

2 stars

Used on a birthday cake but only last a few seconds so by the time you get to the birthday girl they've gone out!

waste of time

1 stars

no they took ages to light and the others had already gone out

Not worth the effort

1 stars

Completely useless, take a while to light and burn out in a matter of seconds.

Usually bought next

Flaming Cake Fountains 3 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.67/each

Offer

Tesco Happy Birthday Balloons 10 Pack

£ 1.25
£0.13/each

Offer

Tesco Generic Happy Birthday Napkin 16Pk

£ 1.25
£0.08/each

Offer

Tesco Birthday Boy Banner

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here