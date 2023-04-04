Wainwright The Golden Beer 4 X 500Ml
Product Description
- Ale Beer
- Refreshingly Rewarding for those who think they've earned it. www.wainwrightgoldenbeer.co.uk
- Wainwright Golden Beer is a 4.1% ABV delicious, invigorating and refreshing beer made using our unique combination of hops and 100% English malt to provide subtle sweet notes and a delicately citrus aroma.
- Originally brewed as a seasonal beer, Wainwright was so unusually refreshing that it became an instant hit with drinkers throughout the UK.
- The result is the perfectly refreshing reward if you enjoy your ale lightly hopped, with delicate fruity scents, or even if you're normally a lager drinker who welcomes an easy drinking, lightness of style.
- Wainwright Golden Beer is now the UK's No.1 Golden Cask Ale. This unique combination of flavours is now available year round in pubs and bars across the UK and in cans around the world.
- Refreshingly rewarding crafted golden beer
- Pack size: 2000ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley Malt
Tasting Notes
- A superb thirst quenching, refreshing beer packed full of flavour, lightly hopped with subtle sweet notes and a delicate citrus aroma
ABV
4.1% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For best before see base
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Marston's House,
- Brewery Road,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 500ml ℮
