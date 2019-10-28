By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mccoys Salt & Vinegar Crisps 47.5G

image 1 of Mccoys Salt & Vinegar Crisps 47.5G
£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Each 47.5g pack contains
  • Energy1050kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.95g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2210kJ

Product Description

  • Salt & Malt Vinegar Flavour Potato Crisps
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  mccoys.co.uk
  • Facebook/mccoyscrisps
  • Twitter@mccoys
  • Boldly Satisfying
  • Why not try another of our bold, distinctive flavours?
  • Flame Grilled Steak
  • Cheddar & Onion
  • Thai Sweet Chicken
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Grab bag
  • Now even stronger flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 47.5g

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt & Malt Vinegar Flavour [Salt, Flavourings, Sugar, Dextrose, Acid: Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser: Potassium Phosphate, Dried Barley Malt Vinegar Extract]

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk, Soya, Gluten, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

47.5g pack = 1 serving

FREEPOST KP SNACKS

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 7835456 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm), Republic of Ireland 1800 551679
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

47.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 47.5g Pack
Energy 2210kJ1050kJ
-529kcal251kcal
Fat 31g15g
of which Saturates 2.8g1.3g
Carbohydrate 54g26g
of which Sugars 2.2g1.0g
Fibre 3.9g1.9g
Protein 6.5g3.1g
Salt 2.0g0.95g
47.5g pack = 1 serving--

