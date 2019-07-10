Tesco 6 British Chicken Sausages 400G

Best sausages! Much lower fat than pork sausages a
Best sausages! Much lower fat than pork sausages and so much tastier as well. These are the only sausages I buy now.
Flavourful & tasty, packed with flavour not fat!
I used to love Tesco turkey sausages and was disappointed they were discontinued. When I discovered these I was so happy. They are fantastic, so tasty and succulent. Ordinary pork/beef sausages have nothing on these, as they're often full of chewy bits. I find these very flavourful, theyre not swimming in fat and no gristle or fatty bits whatsoever. These are the only sausages I will eat. Yum !
OK but skin/casing very tuff.
Would be a great sausage if only the skin/casing wasn't so tuff.
yummy
I always buy these or the low fat sausages, these are really tasty
Always tasty, these are a regular in our house. Never get any grisly bits either.
okay
there ok but not as rich as Richmond brand they were much nicer and Tesco stop selling them