Tesco 6 British Chicken Sausages 400G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, grill. Do not prick sausages.

Caution

Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Grill

Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-15 minutes.

Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

