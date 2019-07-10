By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 British Chicken Sausages 400G

£ 2.20
£5.50/kg

Offer

2 sausages
  • Energy828kJ 198kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 733kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken sausages.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Simply prepared and tender, with a light seasoning
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British chicken
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Simply prepared and tender, with a light seasoning
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (74%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Sugar (Sulphites), Durum Wheat Semolina, Emulsifier (Disodium Diphosphate), Sage, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract (Sulphites), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary, Thyme, Pimento, Sunflower Oil.

Filled into beef collagen casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, grill. Do not prick sausages.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-15 minutes.
Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (113g**)
Energy733kJ / 175kcal828kJ / 198kcal
Fat7.8g8.8g
Saturates2.2g2.5g
Carbohydrate8.4g9.5g
Sugars3.5g4.0g
Fibre1.1g1.2g
Protein17.2g19.4g
Salt1.3g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
When grilled according to instructions, 400g pack typically weighs 339g.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Best sausages! Much lower fat than pork sausages a

5 stars

Best sausages! Much lower fat than pork sausages and so much tastier as well. These are the only sausages I buy now.

Flavourful & tasty, packed with flavour not fat!

5 stars

I used to love Tesco turkey sausages and was disappointed they were discontinued. When I discovered these I was so happy. They are fantastic, so tasty and succulent. Ordinary pork/beef sausages have nothing on these, as they're often full of chewy bits. I find these very flavourful, theyre not swimming in fat and no gristle or fatty bits whatsoever. These are the only sausages I will eat. Yum !

OK but skin/casing very tuff.

3 stars

Would be a great sausage if only the skin/casing wasn't so tuff.

yummy

5 stars

I always buy these or the low fat sausages, these are really tasty

Always tasty, these are a regular in our house. Ne

5 stars

Always tasty, these are a regular in our house. Never get any grisly bits either.

okay

3 stars

there ok but not as rich as Richmond brand they were much nicer and Tesco stop selling them

