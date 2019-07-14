By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Breaded Scampi 220G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Free From Breaded Scampi 220G
£ 4.00
£1.82/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy885kJ 211kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 876kJ / 209kcal

Product Description

  Clusters of wholetail scampi (Nephrops norvegicus) with added water, in a gluten free crispy coating.
  • Wholetail scampi with added water in a gluten free coating.
  • Wholetail scampi with added water in a gluten free coating.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Cook from frozen 20 mins
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Scampi (Crustacean) (49%), Water, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Starch, Preservative (Sodium Triphosphate), Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Cornflour, Dextrose, Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 17-20 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using scampi

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy876kJ / 209kcal885kJ / 211kcal
Fat10.1g10.2g
Saturates1.4g1.4g
Carbohydrate16.4g16.6g
Sugars1.4g1.4g
Fibre1.4g1.4g
Protein12.5g12.6g
Salt1.0g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 220g typically weighs 202g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty !

5 stars

After trying many gluten free products this scampi is excellent. Very tasty ! Better than ordinary scampi even my husband prefers it 😀

