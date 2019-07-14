Tesco Free From Breaded Scampi 220G

Very tasty !
After trying many gluten free products this scampi is excellent. Very tasty ! Better than ordinary scampi even my husband prefers it 😀
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 876kJ / 209kcal
INGREDIENTS: Scampi (Crustacean) (49%), Water, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Starch, Preservative (Sodium Triphosphate), Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Cornflour, Dextrose, Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 17-20 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produced in the U.K., using scampi
Pack contains 2 servings
Carton. Card widely recycled
220g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|876kJ / 209kcal
|885kJ / 211kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|10.2g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|16.4g
|16.6g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.4g
|Protein
|12.5g
|12.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 220g typically weighs 202g.
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
