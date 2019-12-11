By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Galaxy Counters Chocolate Pouch 112G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Galaxy Counters Chocolate Pouch 112G
£ 1.50
£1.34/100g
1/3 = 37.3g
  • Energy823kJ 197kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2206kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate pieces.
  • Pieces of smooth and creamy Galaxy milk chocolate, lovingly created to melt in your mouth.
  • Choose a less ordinary pleasure, Choose silk.
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa
  • Pieces of pure chocolate pleasure
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 112g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Glazing Agent (Pectin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat, Barley

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 37.3g

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • Consumer Care
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

112g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 37.3g (%*)
Energy 2206kJ823kJ (10%)
-528kcal197kcal (10%)
Fat 28.9g10.8g (15%)
of which saturates 17.3g6.5g (33%)
Carbohydrate 58.8g21.9g (8%)
of which sugars 58.3g21.7g (24%)
Protein 7.1g2.6g (5%)
Salt 0.31g0.21g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Kellogg's Special Biscuit Moments Chocolate 125G

£ 1.50
£1.20/100g

Offer

Cadbury Joyfills Chocolate Creme 90G

£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here