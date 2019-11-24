By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 6 Classic Pancakes 240G

5(13)Write a review
£ 1.50
£ 1.50
£6.25/kg
Per pancake (40g) toasted provides:
  • Energy483kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt0.34g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Breakfast pancakes.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Buttermilk Powder, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Soya

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results toast from frozen. Keep frozen until ready to use. Toast or warm up before eating!
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Oven cook
Instructions: Lowest setting, 2 1/2* - 3 mins
Remove the pancake from the plastic wrapping. Toast until hot, crispy and golden in colour. More than 1 toasting cycle may be needed.
Let the pancake rest for 1 minute before eating.
Be careful! The pancake and the toaster will be very hot.
Settings may vary between different makes of toaster - please refer to manufacturer's instructions. If a Defrost setting is available, this may also be used.
*Please read cooking instructions for more details.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Care information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Pancake (40g) Toasted Provides:
Energy - kJ1207kJ483kJ
- kcal287kcal115kcal
Fat 11g4.4g
- of which Saturates 1.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate 40g16g
- of which Sugars 15g5.9g
Fibre 1.2g0.5g
Protein 6.5g2.6g
Salt 0.85g0.34g
This pack contains 6 portions--

13 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

gorgeous

5 stars

we absolutely love these.

Fantastic pancakes

5 stars

Love these Pancakes, toast and go so easy, very filling, and can be combined with many fresh fruits etc. Not only for breakfast, but anytime of the day

Great pancake

5 stars

My grandson who is autistic is very fussy with what he eats ,birds eye pancakes have solved a big dilemma with what he eats in the morning ,thankyou what a great product

Delicious and convenient

5 stars

Very tasty pancakes and handy to have in the freezer.

Pantastic

5 stars

These had been sat in my freezer as I never thought I was going to be missing out on much not using them right away , but my if I knew how delicious there are , all 6 pancakes would have only lasted one meal ! The taste is incredible tried it with maple syrup and yum my toddler wanted seconds and thirds he never wants seconds of anything ! Would definately be restocking the freezer ! Next time I’m going for whipped cream or ice cream with these! Highly recommend

Just like homemade

5 stars

I am a great lover and maker of homemade pancakes. However one night I really wanted pancakes but couldn’t be bothered making my own. I read the reviews on these and thought I’d give them a go, oh my... they are just like homemade. Absolutely beautiful, would 100% recommend. P.S even better with melted biscoff spread.

Quite Simply - Addicted

5 stars

Quick and simple to acheive for those of us that have zero time in a morning - 2 mins in the toaster. Perfect with fresh fruit - and keeps you fuller for longer.

Perfect for rushed mornings

5 stars

These pancakes are delicious. As they are so quick to make, they are perfect for when your in a rush. They are so fluffy and fresh tasting. My whole family love them.

Gorgeous!!!

5 stars

So easy to toast and they taste amazing! Had them with peach ice cream, tried them with nutella and strawberries, tried them with bananas and maple syrup ... yum...my new favourite breakfast and dessert

Love them

5 stars

I bought these to try and I must say they are fantastic, taste like a pancake, I sometimes have them just on their own.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

