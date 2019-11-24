Birds Eye 6 Classic Pancakes 240G

gorgeous
we absolutely love these.
Fantastic pancakes
Love these Pancakes, toast and go so easy, very filling, and can be combined with many fresh fruits etc. Not only for breakfast, but anytime of the day
Great pancake
My grandson who is autistic is very fussy with what he eats ,birds eye pancakes have solved a big dilemma with what he eats in the morning ,thankyou what a great product
Delicious and convenient
Very tasty pancakes and handy to have in the freezer.
Pantastic
These had been sat in my freezer as I never thought I was going to be missing out on much not using them right away , but my if I knew how delicious there are , all 6 pancakes would have only lasted one meal ! The taste is incredible tried it with maple syrup and yum my toddler wanted seconds and thirds he never wants seconds of anything ! Would definately be restocking the freezer ! Next time I’m going for whipped cream or ice cream with these! Highly recommend
Just like homemade
I am a great lover and maker of homemade pancakes. However one night I really wanted pancakes but couldn’t be bothered making my own. I read the reviews on these and thought I’d give them a go, oh my... they are just like homemade. Absolutely beautiful, would 100% recommend. P.S even better with melted biscoff spread.
Quite Simply - Addicted
Quick and simple to acheive for those of us that have zero time in a morning - 2 mins in the toaster. Perfect with fresh fruit - and keeps you fuller for longer.
Perfect for rushed mornings
These pancakes are delicious. As they are so quick to make, they are perfect for when your in a rush. They are so fluffy and fresh tasting. My whole family love them.
Gorgeous!!!
So easy to toast and they taste amazing! Had them with peach ice cream, tried them with nutella and strawberries, tried them with bananas and maple syrup ... yum...my new favourite breakfast and dessert
Love them
I bought these to try and I must say they are fantastic, taste like a pancake, I sometimes have them just on their own.