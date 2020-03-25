By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Milky Way Magic Stars Chocolate Pouch 100G

Milky Way Magic Stars Chocolate Pouch 100G
£ 1.25
£1.25/100g

Offer

1/3 = 33.3g
  Energy 776kJ 186kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2330kJ

Product Description

  • Aerated milk chocolate pieces.
  • Green Dot
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut, Hazelnut, Almond.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 33.3g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 33.3g (%*)
Energy 2330kJ776kJ (9%)
-559kcal186kcal (9%)
Fat 35g12g (17%)
of which saturates 22g7.2g (36%)
Carbohydrate 54g18g (7%)
of which sugars 54g18g (20%)
Protein 6.4g2.1g (4%)
Salt 0.20g0.07g (1%)
Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 33.3g--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

