Milky Way Magic Stars Chocolate Pouch 100G
Product Description
- Aerated milk chocolate pieces.
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanut, Hazelnut, Almond.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Importer address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 33.3g (%*)
|Energy
|2330kJ
|776kJ (9%)
|-
|559kcal
|186kcal (9%)
|Fat
|35g
|12g (17%)
|of which saturates
|22g
|7.2g (36%)
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|18g (7%)
|of which sugars
|54g
|18g (20%)
|Protein
|6.4g
|2.1g (4%)
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.07g (1%)
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
