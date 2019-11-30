Scottish Monarch Smoked Scottish Salmon 90G

Good for the price
I get this weekly to go into our weekend breakfast of scrambled egg. Not the best quality but still very tasty for the price. I’ve never had a bad pack of it, so will continue to buy.
Tasted awful and slices too thick
I have been eating sliced, smoked salmon for 65 years and this was the worst smoked salmon that I have ever tasted. The slices were also so thick that one pack only made two sandwiches.
very poor quality
very poor quality,it still had some skin attached.On the underside it had a lot of brown fatty bits on it,not premium quality at all
I bought 2 packs of this product. There was a streak of black on the edges of each slice which was not edible, so it made this purchase expensive due to the waste. The rest of the salmon was of good eating quality. A disappointing purchase.
Try it . Seems equal to those more expensive . Imo
Not being an aficionado (yep I had to look that up) , I really like this salmon . No chewy bits as I've had in other , actually more expensive versions . Given 4 stars as I know no better . Will continue buying .