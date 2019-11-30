By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Scottish Monarch Smoked Scottish Salmon 90G

2.5(5)Write a review
£ 2.10
£2.34/100g

Product Description

  • Smoked Scottish Salmon (Salmo salar)
  • Nutritional Advice
  • The food standards agency recommends 2 portions of oily fish a week such as salmon or mackerel. Oily fish contain Omega 3 fatty acids believed to help maintain a healthy heart.
  • Atlantic Scottish salmon traditionally cured then lightly smoked over oak for a truly unique taste
  • Raised in the cold, clear sea lochs of Scotland, only the finest, fresh salmon are selected to produce our superior quality smoked salmon. Time-honoured methods, perfected through generations ensure that only when the full aroma of the smoke is absorbed can the salmon be removed from the kiln and allowed to rest. It is the combination of increased smoking time and maturation, which results in the luxury full flavour and melt in the mouth texture of our premium smoked salmon.
  • Finest quality salmon
  • Traditionally smoked
  • Kosher - Manchester Beth Din
  • Pack size: 90g
  • Oily fish contain Omega 3 fatty acids believed to help maintain a healthy heart

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Salmo Salar) Fish 96%, Salt (3%), Sugar (1%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store unopened and refrigerated at +1° to +5°C.Consume within 3 days of opening pack. Suitable for freezing Freeze on day of purchase and consume within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly and use within 24 hours. Once thawed do not refreeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • For best results, remove the salmon from the refrigerator and separate the slices 10 minutes before use. Serve with fresh lemon juice and cracked peppercorns.

Warnings

  • SAFETY
  • Although care has been taken, this product may contain small bones.

Name and address

  • MacKnight™ Ltd.,
  • Maryport,
  • Cumbria,
  • CA15 8NF,
  • United Kingdom.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 657KJ / 157KCAL
Fat 11.2g
of which Saturates 2.3g
of which mono unsaturated4.2g
of which polyun saturated4.3g
Carbohydrate 0.3g
Of which Sugars Trace
Of which Starch 0g
Fibre 0.1g
Protein 23.0g
Salt 3.83g
Each 100g of salmon contains 1.2 of Omega 3-

Safety information

Good for the price

4 stars

I get this weekly to go into our weekend breakfast of scrambled egg. Not the best quality but still very tasty for the price. I’ve never had a bad pack of it, so will continue to buy.

Tasted awful and slices too thick

1 stars

I have been eating sliced, smoked salmon for 65 years and this was the worst smoked salmon that I have ever tasted. The slices were also so thick that one pack only made two sandwiches.

very poor quality

1 stars

very poor quality,it still had some skin attached.On the underside it had a lot of brown fatty bits on it,not premium quality at all

I bought 2 packs of this product. There was a str

3 stars

I bought 2 packs of this product. There was a streak of black on the edges of each slice which was not edible, so it made this purchase expensive due to the waste. The rest of the salmon was of good eating quality. A disappointing purchase.

Try it . Seems equal to those more expensive . Imo

4 stars

Not being an aficionado (yep I had to look that up) , I really like this salmon . No chewy bits as I've had in other , actually more expensive versions . Given 4 stars as I know no better . Will continue buying .

