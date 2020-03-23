Gilberts Wafer Thin Salt Beef 170G
Product Description
- Wafer Thin Salt Beef
- Produced in a protective atmosphere
- Thinly cut delicatessen meats - ready to use
- Now more slices
- Extra thin, selected cuts of lean, cured and cooked prime salt beef
- Ready to eat
- Delicious hot or cold in salads or sandwiches!
- Halal - Consultations
- Kosher - Under the Supervision of the Beth Din of the Federation of Synagogues
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Beef (Made with 100g of Raw Beef to produce 100g of finished product), Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Di-Tri and Poly Phosphates), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beef Forequarter sourced from the EU
Storage
Keep refrigerated (0 to 5°C). Do not exceed use by date.Once opened, consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing: Freeze on day of purchase. Use during first month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume immediately. Do not refreeze.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited,
- Kestrel House,
- Mount Avenue,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK1 1LS,
- UK.
Return to
- Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited,
- Kestrel House,
- Mount Avenue,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK1 1LS,
- UK.
- Customer careline: +44 (0) 1908 64 67 87
- customersupport@gilbertskosherfoods.co.uk
- www.gilbertskosherfoods.co.uk
- Our guarantee: If you are not satisfied with this product, please return the label and receipt of purchase to Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited. Your statutory rights are unaffected.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|593kJ/141kcal
|Fat:
|5.9g
|of which Saturates:
|1.9g
|Carbohydrates:
|0.2g
|of which Sugars:
|<0.1g
|Protein:
|21.9g
|Salt:
|2.0g
