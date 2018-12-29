Freshpet Chicken Spinach & Potato Dog Food 680G

Amazing stuff but impossible to find anywhere alwa
Amazing stuff but impossible to find anywhere always sold out which is really annoying as this is the only dog food i have found that my dog eats that dosnt make him poorly
Fresh Chicken (70%), Chicken Liver (12%), Potatoes (6%), Pea Fibre, Chicken (3%), Eggs, Minerals, Spinach (0.5%), Garlic Powder, Celery Seed Powder
Keep refrigerated at 1 - 4° C and use within 7 days of opening.For best before date and batch code, please see below.
680g
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Protein
|10.0%
|Fat Content
|8.0%
|Crude Fibres
|1.5%
|Crude Ash
|2.5%
|Moisture
|74.0%
|Vitamin D3
|290 IU
|Vitamin E
|60 IU
|Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|260 mg (Zinc 39 mg)
|Ferrous Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|200 mg (Iron 30 mg)
|Cupric Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|17 mg (Copper 2.6 mg)
|Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|15 mg (Manganese 2.2 mg)
|Sodium Selenite
|0.08 mg (Selenium 0.04 mg)
|Calcium Iodate
|0.8 mg (Iodine 0.5 mg)
|Additives:
|-
|Nutritional Additives/kg:
|-
