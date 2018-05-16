By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Freshpet Chicken Vegetable Brown Rice Dog Food 680G

image 1 of Freshpet Chicken Vegetable Brown Rice Dog Food 680G
Product Description

  • Learn more at freshpet.co.uk.
  • A Complete Pet Food for Adult Dogs
  • This 680 g package of Freshpet® Select is made with...
  • 79% farm raised chicken, chicken liver & eggs
  • 10% garden vegetables 2% brown rice +essential vitamins & minerals
  • At Freshpet®, we believe our dogs and cats deserve real food that makes a real difference in their happy, tail-wagging lives.
  • We're committed to delivering on this belief in ways that are good for pets, good for people and good for the planet.
  • Prepared in our Freshpet® Kitchens
  • Slice & serve roll
  • Made with fresh farm-raised chicken
  • No-meat meals or by-product meals
  • Never any preservatives
  • Real food fresh from the fridge
  • 100% complete & balanced for adult dogs
  • Pack size: 680G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (70%), Carrots (9%), Chicken Liver (7%), Rice Bran, Eggs (2%), Brown Rice (2%), Peas (1%), Minerals, Garlic Powder, Celery Seed Powder

Storage

Keep refrigerated at 1 - 4° C and use within 7 days of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Marks
  • Freshpet® Select is ready to serve, simply cut using the serving marks. No heating required. Cover open end and refrigerate. Avoid freezing for best results.
  • Feeding Guidelines
  • Depending on the age, activity level and condition of your dog, the feeding guidelines will need to be adjusted. The normal daily feeding amount for a healthy adult dog:
  • Dog's Weight: 2 - 4.5 kg; Daily Amount: 105 - 175 g
  • Dog's Weight: 5 - 9 kg; Daily Amount: 175 - 290 g
  • Dog's Weight: 9.5 - 18 kg; Daily Amount: 290 - 490 g
  • Dog's Weight: 18.5 - 27 kg; Daily Amount: 490 - 670 g
  • Dog's Weight: 27.5 - 45 kg; Daily Amount: 670 - 980 g
  • Dog's Weight: + 5 kg; Daily Amount: + 110 g
  • When switching foods, gradually increase the new food and decrease the previous food to make a smooth transition. Visit your veterinarian regularly to maintain your pet's health. Always provide fresh water.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Freshpet®,
  • 176 North Commerce Way,
  • Bethlehem,
  • PA 18017,
  • USA.
  • Freshpet®,

Return to

  • Freshpet® Guarantee - We are committed to making the freshest food possible. If for any reason our foods do not look or smell fresh, please contact us for a replacement.
  • Contact Us:
  • Freshpet®,
  • P.O. Box 12304,
  • Colchester,
  • C01 9QB,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0800 0096185
  • Rep. of Ireland Tel: 1800 947244

Net Contents

680g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Protein10.5%
Fat Content8.0%
Crude Fibre0.5%
Crude Ash2.5%
Moisture73.0%
Vitamin D3290 IU
Vitamin E60 IU
Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate(Zinc 39 mg)
Iron (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate(Iron 30 mg)
Copper (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate(Copper 2.6 mg)
Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate(Manganese 2.2 mg)
Sodium Selenite(Selenium 0.04 mg)
Calcium Iodate(Iodine 0.5 mg)
Additives:-
Nutritional Additives/kg:-

