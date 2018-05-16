Freshpet Chicken Vegetable Brown Rice Dog Food 680G

Product Description
- A Complete Pet Food for Adult Dogs
- This 680 g package of Freshpet® Select is made with...
- 79% farm raised chicken, chicken liver & eggs
- 10% garden vegetables 2% brown rice +essential vitamins & minerals
- At Freshpet®, we believe our dogs and cats deserve real food that makes a real difference in their happy, tail-wagging lives.
- We're committed to delivering on this belief in ways that are good for pets, good for people and good for the planet.
- Prepared in our Freshpet® Kitchens
- Slice & serve roll
- Made with fresh farm-raised chicken
- No-meat meals or by-product meals
- Never any preservatives
- Real food fresh from the fridge
- 100% complete & balanced for adult dogs
- Pack size: 680G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (70%), Carrots (9%), Chicken Liver (7%), Rice Bran, Eggs (2%), Brown Rice (2%), Peas (1%), Minerals, Garlic Powder, Celery Seed Powder
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 1 - 4° C and use within 7 days of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Marks
- Freshpet® Select is ready to serve, simply cut using the serving marks. No heating required. Cover open end and refrigerate. Avoid freezing for best results.
- Feeding Guidelines
- Depending on the age, activity level and condition of your dog, the feeding guidelines will need to be adjusted. The normal daily feeding amount for a healthy adult dog:
- Dog's Weight: 2 - 4.5 kg; Daily Amount: 105 - 175 g
- Dog's Weight: 5 - 9 kg; Daily Amount: 175 - 290 g
- Dog's Weight: 9.5 - 18 kg; Daily Amount: 290 - 490 g
- Dog's Weight: 18.5 - 27 kg; Daily Amount: 490 - 670 g
- Dog's Weight: 27.5 - 45 kg; Daily Amount: 670 - 980 g
- Dog's Weight: + 5 kg; Daily Amount: + 110 g
- When switching foods, gradually increase the new food and decrease the previous food to make a smooth transition. Visit your veterinarian regularly to maintain your pet's health. Always provide fresh water.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Freshpet®,
- 176 North Commerce Way,
- Bethlehem,
- PA 18017,
- USA.
- Freshpet®,
Return to
- Freshpet® Guarantee - We are committed to making the freshest food possible. If for any reason our foods do not look or smell fresh, please contact us for a replacement.
- Contact Us:
- Freshpet®,
- P.O. Box 12304,
- Colchester,
- C01 9QB,
- UK.
- Tel: 0800 0096185
- Rep. of Ireland Tel: 1800 947244
Net Contents
680g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Protein
|10.5%
|Fat Content
|8.0%
|Crude Fibre
|0.5%
|Crude Ash
|2.5%
|Moisture
|73.0%
|Vitamin D3
|290 IU
|Vitamin E
|60 IU
|Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|(Zinc 39 mg)
|Iron (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|(Iron 30 mg)
|Copper (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|(Copper 2.6 mg)
|Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|(Manganese 2.2 mg)
|Sodium Selenite
|(Selenium 0.04 mg)
|Calcium Iodate
|(Iodine 0.5 mg)
|Additives:
|-
|Nutritional Additives/kg:
|-
