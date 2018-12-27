Maggi So Juicy Smoky Piri Piri Chicken 27G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy1793 kJ 425 kcal
    21%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars22.3g
    25%
  • Salt1.05g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1366kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Piri Piri Chicken.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Stuff to Love
  • Ingredients you know paprika, onion and coriander
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Tender meat meets smoky piri piri flavour with the carefully crafted combination of herbs and spices in Maggi® So Juicy® Piri Piri Chicken. This packet provides the effortless way to make a tasty and juicy meal of Smoky Piri Piri Chicken with no mess or stress! The delicious mix of herbs and spices in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your chicken* to cook until tender and juicy in its own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
  • Each packet contains an aromatic piri piri spice mix — including paprika, parsley, jalapeno pepper, coriander, and cayenne chilli pepper - and a special cooking bag. Add chicken to your shopping list, and get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, just add the ingredients and the Maggi® So Juicy Piri Piri Chicken recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with sweet potato wedges, peas and sweetcorn for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® Piri Piri Chicken.
  • *chicken not included
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Piri Piri Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Piri Piri Chicken?
  • Why not try serving your So Juicy® Piri Piri Chicken with sweet potato wedges, peas and sweetcorn?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • A delicious piri piri chicken recipe mix with a special cooking bag
  • Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
  • Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
  • Pack size: 27g

Information

Ingredients

Corn Starch, Herbs and Spices (Paprika (12%), Parsley, Jalapeno Chilli Pepper, Coriander (0.8%), Red Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Ginger, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Thyme, Basil), Vegetables (Tomato, Onion (8%)), Salt, Flavourings (with Gluten, Milk), Sugar, Rice Flour, Garlic, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Soya, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan oven), Gas Mark 4.
  • Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keeping the red tie for later use. Place 4x150g chicken breasts into the bag. Add the seasoning from sachet into the bag.
  • 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix the ingredients together by gently turning the bag. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag.
  • Place the dish on the bottom shelf of the oven.
  • The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
  • 3 Cook for 35-40 minutes (30-35 minutes for 6 x skinless chicken thighs). Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with sweet potato wedges, peas and sweetcorn - see our serving suggestion to the left.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

27g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy1366kJ486kJ1793kJ21%
-324kcal115kcal425kcal
Fat5.0g1.7g6.3g9%
of which: saturates0.7g0.3g1.1g6%
Carbohydrate58.0g12.5g46.0g18%
of which: sugars20.3g6.0g22.3g25%
Fibre9.7g1.9g7.1g-
Protein6.9g11.5g42.4g85%
Salt9.73g0.28g1.05g18%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Best piri piri

5 stars

I tried this when I was living in the northern Ireland and I completly love it! Wish I could by it in Sweden because all my friends also loved it when I took home a few and cooked it for them.

Absolutely spot on

5 stars

As a lover of nandos, diy sauce I thought I'd give this a try on the bbq. After 15 mins in oven took it out and put it on bbq. Was lushous well enjoyed by my friends and family.

Easy to use

4 stars

Perfect for a quick tea! I used this on chicken and also on soy fillets. Soy fillets dry out so easily but with the so juicy they were lovely and moist. Will definitely be trying others in the range.

Tantalisingly good chicken!

5 stars

My favourite product, I buy this all the time. Just the right amount of spice, full of flavour, so easy to use and the bags keep the chicken succulent and juicy. Maggi all the way!!

Easy, tasty meal

5 stars

Had this a few times and really enjoyed it. Very simple to prepare and no mess.

Excellent tastes

5 stars

I purchased this sachet about 2 weeks ago and cooked it up with some chicken, have to say it was probably the most flavoursome chicken I have had in a long time. The chicken was still succulent and full of flavour.

