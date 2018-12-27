Maggi So Juicy Smoky Piri Piri Chicken 27G

Best piri piri
I tried this when I was living in the northern Ireland and I completly love it! Wish I could by it in Sweden because all my friends also loved it when I took home a few and cooked it for them.
Absolutely spot on
As a lover of nandos, diy sauce I thought I'd give this a try on the bbq. After 15 mins in oven took it out and put it on bbq. Was lushous well enjoyed by my friends and family.
Easy to use
Perfect for a quick tea! I used this on chicken and also on soy fillets. Soy fillets dry out so easily but with the so juicy they were lovely and moist. Will definitely be trying others in the range.
Tantalisingly good chicken!
My favourite product, I buy this all the time. Just the right amount of spice, full of flavour, so easy to use and the bags keep the chicken succulent and juicy. Maggi all the way!!
Easy, tasty meal
Had this a few times and really enjoyed it. Very simple to prepare and no mess.
Excellent tastes
I purchased this sachet about 2 weeks ago and cooked it up with some chicken, have to say it was probably the most flavoursome chicken I have had in a long time. The chicken was still succulent and full of flavour.