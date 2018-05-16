New
Diggers Batter Chicken Balls 320G
Product Description
- Frozen chicken fillet pieces coated in a light golden crispy batter.
- Good mood food
- Deliciously tender chicken breast fillet, coated in a light golden crispy batter
- 100% made with breast fillet
- Easy to Cook
- High in protein
- Halal
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast Fillet (58%), Flours: Wheat, Rice, Maize, Starch Wheat, Salt, Modified Starch, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Palm Oil*, Dextrin, Thickener: Guar Gum, Colour: Paprika Extract, Dextrose, Tumeric Powder, Water, *Palm Oil from sustainable sources
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk, Soya, Celery, Egg and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or below. If defrosted do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging prior to cooking.
Please ensure food is piping hot prior to serving.
The above instructions are guidelines only as cooking appliances may vary.
Deep Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat oil to 180°C. Place product in the oil and fry for 4-6 minutes.
Other
Instructions: To Air Fry:
Pre-heat air fryer to 180°C. Place product in the air fryer and cook for 10-12 minutes.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6.
Place product on a pre-heated baking tray and cook for 20-25 minutes.
Warnings
- CAUTION:
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones some may remain.
Name and address
- Specially packed for:
- Pan Euro Foods,
- 9C Beckett Way,
- Park West Business Park.
- Dublin,
- D12 XN9W,
Return to
- Pan Euro UK Ltd.,
- 20-22 Wenlock Road,
- London,
- N1 7GU,
- England.
- www.diggersfoods.com
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|855kJ / 204kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|of which saturates
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|18.3g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|13.6g
|Salt
|0.91g
Safety information
Using Product Information
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.