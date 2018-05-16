Ben & Jerry's S'wich Up Ice Cream 500Ml

Product Description
- see Note
- Vanilla ice cream with a chocolatey cookie swirl, chocolatey cookie sandwiches and cookie dough chunks. It’s Cookie Dough, with even more cookie.
- The Cookie Dough you know and love started with a simple question: What if you put chunks of chocolate-chip cookie dough into vanilla ice cream? That was the amazing anonymous idea submitted way back in 1984, during the early days of our first Burlington, Vermont, USA, Scoop Shop. The folks at the Scoop Shop immediately went to work mixing up a batch of Cookie Dough ice cream. It was an instant hit.
- It took seven years of delicious, if painstaking, work to bring Cookie Dough to freezer aisles everywhere. Why? We had to make sure it was perfect. In 2016, 25 years after that signature moment in dessert history, we started wondering, “How can we make Cookie Dough even cookier?” So we turned the cookie-o-meter right up to eleven to concoct this new Cookie Dough S’Wich Up: Vanilla ice cream with chocolatey cookie sandwiches, a swirl of chocolatey cookies (and of course, cookie-dough chunks!). We think it’s cookie sandwich-tastic…and hope you do, too! Cookies and ice cream…good together, any ‘Wich way!
- We work with Fairtrade certified producers for cocoa, sugar, and vanilla. All of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is made with free range eggs, and we use responsibly-sourced packaging.
- Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough S'Wich Up ice cream tub
- Vanilla ice cream with a chocolatey cookie swirl, chocolatey cookie sandwiches & cookie dough chunks
- We operate on a three-part mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone that’s connected to our business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar & vanilla
- Kosher certified dairy, vegetarian
- Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
CREAM (26%), water, condensed skimmed MILK, sugar, WHEAT flour, vegetable oils (rapeseed oil, coconut oil, SOYBEAN oil, sunflower oil), free range EGG yolk, brown sugar, icing sugar, MILK fat, fat reduced cocoa powder, LACTOSE, dextrose, skimmed MILK powder, EGG, cocoa mass, cocoa butter, vanilla extract, whey MILK powder, salt, stabilisers (carrageenan, guar gum), natural vanilla flavouring, invert sugar syrup, raising agents (sodium bicarbonate, ammonium acid carbonate, sodium acid carbonate), emulsifier (SOYA lecithin), natural BUTTER flavouring, natural brown sugar flavour with other natural flavourings, molasses, MILK natural flavour. May contain nuts. Sugar*, cocoa and vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 18%. Visit www.info.fairtrade.net. *Excluding icing sugar
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Netherlands
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
500 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1215 kJ
|1011 kJ
|1011 kJ
|12%
|Energy (kcal)
|290 kcal
|241 kcal
|241 kcal
|12%
|Fat (g)
|16 g
|13 g
|13 g
|19%
|of which saturates (g)
|9.1 g
|7.5 g
|7.5 g
|38%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|31 g
|26 g
|26 g
|10%
|of which sugars (g)
|25 g
|20 g
|20 g
|22%
|Protein (g)
|4.2 g
|3.5 g
|3.5 g
|7%
|Salt (g)
|0.22 g
|0.18 g
|0.18 g
|4%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 5 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019