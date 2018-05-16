By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ben & Jerry's S'wich Up Ice Cream 500Ml

Ben & Jerry's S'wich Up Ice Cream 500Ml
£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

Product Description

  • see Note
  • Vanilla ice cream with a chocolatey cookie swirl, chocolatey cookie sandwiches and cookie dough chunks. It’s Cookie Dough, with even more cookie.
  • The Cookie Dough you know and love started with a simple question: What if you put chunks of chocolate-chip cookie dough into vanilla ice cream? That was the amazing anonymous idea submitted way back in 1984, during the early days of our first Burlington, Vermont, USA, Scoop Shop. The folks at the Scoop Shop immediately went to work mixing up a batch of Cookie Dough ice cream. It was an instant hit.
  • It took seven years of delicious, if painstaking, work to bring Cookie Dough to freezer aisles everywhere. Why? We had to make sure it was perfect. In 2016, 25 years after that signature moment in dessert history, we started wondering, “How can we make Cookie Dough even cookier?” So we turned the cookie-o-meter right up to eleven to concoct this new Cookie Dough S’Wich Up: Vanilla ice cream with chocolatey cookie sandwiches, a swirl of chocolatey cookies (and of course, cookie-dough chunks!). We think it’s cookie sandwich-tastic…and hope you do, too! Cookies and ice cream…good together, any ‘Wich way!
  • We work with Fairtrade certified producers for cocoa, sugar, and vanilla. All of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is made with free range eggs, and we use responsibly-sourced packaging.
  • Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough S'Wich Up ice cream tub
  • Vanilla ice cream with a chocolatey cookie swirl, chocolatey cookie sandwiches & cookie dough chunks
  • We operate on a three-part mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone that’s connected to our business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar & vanilla
  • Kosher certified dairy, vegetarian
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

CREAM (26%), water, condensed skimmed MILK, sugar, WHEAT flour, vegetable oils (rapeseed oil, coconut oil, SOYBEAN oil, sunflower oil), free range EGG yolk, brown sugar, icing sugar, MILK fat, fat reduced cocoa powder, LACTOSE, dextrose, skimmed MILK powder, EGG, cocoa mass, cocoa butter, vanilla extract, whey MILK powder, salt, stabilisers (carrageenan, guar gum), natural vanilla flavouring, invert sugar syrup, raising agents (sodium bicarbonate, ammonium acid carbonate, sodium acid carbonate), emulsifier (SOYA lecithin), natural BUTTER flavouring, natural brown sugar flavour with other natural flavourings, molasses, MILK natural flavour. May contain nuts. Sugar*, cocoa and vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 18%. Visit www.info.fairtrade.net. *Excluding icing sugar

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1215 kJ1011 kJ1011 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)290 kcal241 kcal241 kcal12%
Fat (g)16 g13 g13 g19%
of which saturates (g)9.1 g7.5 g7.5 g38%
Carbohydrate (g)31 g26 g26 g10%
of which sugars (g)25 g20 g20 g22%
Protein (g)4.2 g3.5 g3.5 g7%
Salt (g)0.22 g0.18 g0.18 g4%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 5 portions )----

Using Product Information

