Linda Mccartney Bbq Pulled Pork Burger 227G

Simply disgusting..
Both of my vegetarian guests left three quarters of their burger but were too polite to say anything. I tried one, being an omnivore who enjoys all kinds of food, I can honestly say I found them simply disgusting. If I had shredded the packaging and marinaded it in a BBQ sauce prior to forming and cooking, I imagine it would approximate the texture and taste. The seagulls seemed to scoff them down alright though.
Very tasty, good texture.
Very tasty, good texture.
So tasty
These are amazing, great taste and texture.
Wasn’t sure what to expect- pleasantly surprised!
Wasn’t sure what to expect from these but they are very nice. In my opinion they need a little extra seasoning for my taste but they make a very nice change for a weekday tea.
Very tasty burgers
Terrific flavour and texture and adaptable. Great as is in a burger bun or cook and pull apart and serve in sandwiches, wraps or add to stir fry or stews.
Flavoured string pieces.
Nice flavour but sadly the texture was like i was eating string.