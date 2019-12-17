By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Linda Mccartney Bbq Pulled Pork Burger 227G

3.5(6)Write a review
Linda Mccartney Bbq Pulled Pork Burger 227G
£ 1.50
£0.66/100g

Offer

Each cooked burger contains:
  • Energy630kJ 150kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt1.7g
    29%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (oven-cooked as per instructions) per 100g

Product Description

  • Vegetarian Pulled Pork-Style 1/4 lb Burgers Made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein Coated with a Smoky Flavour Barbecue Sauce.
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
  • The McCartney Family
  • Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
  • Amazingly indulgent
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 227g
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (62%), Barbecue Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Distilled Barley Malt Vinegar, Muscovado Sugar, Black Treacle, Cornflour, Salt, Onion Powder, Spices, Natural Flavouring), Water, Seasoning (Sugar, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Onion Powder, Spices, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extract), Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavourings, Malted Barley Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 1 burger. For best results always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.
Preheat oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4. Place burger onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Return to

  • Please Get in Touch
  • Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
  • customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • 0800 626 697
  • www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(oven-cooked as per instructions) per 100g(oven-cooked as per instructions) per burger
Energy kJ648630
Energy kcal154150
Fat 4.6g4.5g
(of which saturates)0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate 11.1g10.8g
(of which sugars)4.7g4.5g
Fibre 2.0g2.0g
Protein 16.1g15.6g
Salt 1.8g1.7g
Pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Simply disgusting..

1 stars

Both of my vegetarian guests left three quarters of their burger but were too polite to say anything. I tried one, being an omnivore who enjoys all kinds of food, I can honestly say I found them simply disgusting. If I had shredded the packaging and marinaded it in a BBQ sauce prior to forming and cooking, I imagine it would approximate the texture and taste. The seagulls seemed to scoff them down alright though.

Very tasty, good texture.

5 stars

Very tasty, good texture.

So tasty

5 stars

These are amazing, great taste and texture.

Wasn’t sure what to expect- pleasantly surprised!

5 stars

Wasn’t sure what to expect from these but they are very nice. In my opinion they need a little extra seasoning for my taste but they make a very nice change for a weekday tea.

Very tasty burgers

5 stars

Terrific flavour and texture and adaptable. Great as is in a burger bun or cook and pull apart and serve in sandwiches, wraps or add to stir fry or stews.

Flavoured string pieces.

1 stars

Nice flavour but sadly the texture was like i was eating string.

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Lincolnshire Sausages 6S 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Quorn Sausages 336G

£ 2.00
£5.96/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here