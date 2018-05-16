Atkins Fudge Caramel 60G

Product Description
- Fudge caramel favour bar, 18% milk chocolate, 15% caramel flavour layer, with sweeteners.
- *This product contains 55% less carbohydrates than regular fudge caramel flavour bars and helps you enjoy low carb living by balancing your carbohydrate consumption. Atkins has been providing educational information about low carb living for over 40 years.
- 3g Net Carbs
- 17,2g Total Carbs - 14,2g Polyols
- Net carbs are what you count with the Atkins approach
- Excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect.
Information
Ingredients
Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Humectant (Glycerol), Soy Protein, Cocoa Butter, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Xylitol, Sucralose), Hydrolysed Wheat Gluten, Gelatine Hydrolysate, Milk Protein, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cream Powder (contains Milk), Soy Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain: Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a dry, cool place.For best before see: Panel.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Atkins Int. B.V.,
- Postbus 40022,
- 8004 Da Zwolle,
- The Netherlands.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 60 g
|Energy
|1575 kJ
|945 kJ
|-
|379 kcal
|227 kcal
|Fat
|19 g
|11 g
|of which saturates
|10 g
|6,1 g
|Carbohydrate
|28,6 g
|17,2 g
|of which sugars
|4 g
|2,4 g
|of which polyols
|23,6 g
|14,2 g
|Fibre
|15 g
|9 g
|Protein
|25 g
|15 g
|Salt
|0,61 g
|0,36 g
