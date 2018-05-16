By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Atkins Fudge Caramel 60G

Atkins Fudge Caramel 60G
£ 2.00
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Fudge caramel favour bar, 18% milk chocolate, 15% caramel flavour layer, with sweeteners.
  • Enjoy low carb living*
  • *This product contains 55% less carbohydrates than regular fudge caramel flavour bars and helps you enjoy low carb living by balancing your carbohydrate consumption. Atkins has been providing educational information about low carb living for over 40 years.
  • 3g Net Carbs
  • 17,2g Total Carbs - 14,2g Polyols
  • Net carbs are what you count with the Atkins approach
  • Excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect.
  • Lower carb
  • 55% less carbs
  • High protein
  • Low sugar
  • No added sugar, contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 60G
Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Humectant (Glycerol), Soy Protein, Cocoa Butter, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Xylitol, Sucralose), Hydrolysed Wheat Gluten, Gelatine Hydrolysate, Milk Protein, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cream Powder (contains Milk), Soy Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place.For best before see: Panel.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Atkins Int. B.V.,
  • Postbus 40022,
  • 8004 Da Zwolle,
  • The Netherlands.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 60 g
Energy 1575 kJ945 kJ
-379 kcal227 kcal
Fat 19 g11 g
of which saturates 10 g6,1 g
Carbohydrate 28,6 g17,2 g
of which sugars 4 g2,4 g
of which polyols 23,6 g14,2 g
Fibre 15 g9 g
Protein 25 g15 g
Salt 0,61 g0,36 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

