Xls Medical Max Strength 40 Tablets

- Max Strength 10 Days 40 Tablets
- To successfully help achieve your weight loss goals join our free 'Get back to the real you' online support programme www.xlsmedical.co.uk
- Success stories - Healthy recipes - Exercises
- XLS-Medical Max Strength reduces calorie intake from main nutrients: Carbohydrates, sugar and fat. It contains Clavitanol™, a patented natural complex which reduces the break down and absorption of these nutrients into calories. This results in reduced calorie intake which helps you to lose more weight than dieting and exercise alone. It's clinically proven.
- In addition, the reduced absorption of dietary carbohydrates helps lower blood glucose and insulin levels, which helps in reducing food cravings and blood glucose management.
- XLS-Medical Max Strength is a certified medical device for effective weight management, when taken in combination with balanced diet and regular physical activity. It has a well-established safety profile and tolerability. There are no added artificial colourings, flavourings, salt or preservatives.
- This is 10 day trial pack. After 10 days you may experience initial weight loss progress and feel the first benefits: reduced food cravings particularly of sugary food, lower calorie intake and gentleness on your system. To achieve desired weight loss boost we recommend to take XLS-Medical Max Strength for at least 1 month or more.
- XLS-Medical Max Strength is a certified Medical Device with safety and efficacy assessed under European Medical Device legislation.
- A clinically proven weight loss aid for the treatment of excess weight
- Reach your weight loss goal even faster
- The first product to reduce calorie intake from carbohydrates, sugar and fat
- Up to 33% more effective for weight loss vs XLS-Medical Fat Binde
- Gentle on your system
Clavitanol™, A Plant-Based Proprietary Patented Complex, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC), Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Stearate
Store in a dry place at 25°C or below.
- Take two tablets 30 minutes before two main meals of the day.
- Please read the product insert carefully.
- Only recommended for adults over 18 years of age. The use of this product by adolescents 12-18 years old is subject to the supervision of healthcare professionals.
- Do not take XLS-Medical Max Strength: during pregnancy or whilst breastfeeding; or if your BMI is below 18.5.
- Please read the enclosed product insert before using this product.
- Keep out of reach and sight of children
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA.
- Chefaro Ireland Ltd.,
- First Floor,
18 Years
40 x Tablets
