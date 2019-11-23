By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schar Panini Rolls 225G

5(2)Write a review
Schar Panini Rolls 225G
£ 2.00
£0.89/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten and wheat free panini bread rolls.
  • Europe's No 1* Gluten Free
  • *www.schaer.com/no1
  • Formulated for people with a gluten intolerance.
  • This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Bake & taste 8-10 min
  • Low fodmap
  • Gluten, wheat and lactose free
  • Good source of fibre
  • Pack size: 225g
  • Good source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Corn Starch, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Dextrose, Thickener: (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose E-464), Soy Protein, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Salt, Acids: (Tartaric Acid E-334, Citric Acid E-330)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Soy

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store this product in an airtight bag. Consume within a few days or freeze as soon as possible.Best before: see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preparation: For best results bake as follows: Before baking, sprinkle lighlty with water. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C / 180°C Fan / Gas Mark 6 on the top shelf for 8-10 minutes. These rolls are part-baked.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Name and address

  • Dr. Schär AG/SPA,
  • Winkelau 9-39014,
  • Burgstall,
  • Postal (BZ),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.schaer.com

Net Contents

3 x 75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g75 g = 1 Roll% RI** pro 75 g
Energy 993 kJ745 kJ
-235 kcal176 kcal9 %
Fat 2,9 g2,2 g3 %
of which saturates 0,5 g0,4 g2 %
Carbohydrate 45 g34 g13 %
of which sugars 4,9 g3,7 g4 %
Fibre 7,2 g5,4 g-
Protein 3,7 g2,8 g6 %
Salt 1,0 g0,75 g13 %
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/2 000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

tasty

5 stars

My most favourite roll. You can always ell if a hotel/restaurant provides these. They are so close to the real thing. Yes they are better warmed but I still like these cold straight fro the pack. Price is reasonable - but the size is substantially on a par with 'normal' ones. I have to point out they are gluten free when cooking at home as my husband thinks they are his!

This is nearest to the real thing, and they freeze

5 stars

This is nearest to the real thing, and they freeze like a dream. I make garlic bread with these, just make some slits in the top of the panini and place garlic butter or herb butter in the slits cook medium oven for 8 to 9 mins, so the butter has melted......yummy Sorry Tesco but these tastes better than your Free From Garlic baguette.

Usually bought next

Schar White Ciabatta Rolls 200G

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Panini Rolls 2 Pack

£ 0.75
£0.38/each

Tesco Free From Pure Oats 450G

£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here