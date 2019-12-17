Tesco Breakfast Topper 350G

My absolute fav
I love the smaller pieces.
I love this in the morning mixed with yogurt.
Perfect for porridge!
Brilliant idea for when you have run out of fresh fruit or can’t be bothered to chop it up!!
INGREDIENTS: Strawberry, Peach, Pineapple, Mango.
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 7 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Packed in the U.K., Produce of more than one country
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|191kJ / 45kcal
|153kJ / 36kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.8g
|7.0g
|Sugars
|8.8g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|35mg (44%NRV)
|28mg (35%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
