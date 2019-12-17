By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Breakfast Topper 350G

Tesco Breakfast Topper 350G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 191kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of strawberry, peach, mango and pineapple.
  • A mix of finely diced strawberry, peach, pineapple and mango. We work with our growers to select, hand pick and freeze our fruit at its prime. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Carefully Hand Picked A mix of finely diced strawberry, peach, pineapple and mango.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Strawberry, Peach, Pineapple, Mango.

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 7 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy191kJ / 45kcal153kJ / 36kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.8g7.0g
Sugars8.8g7.0g
Fibre2.3g1.8g
Protein0.7g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C35mg (44%NRV)28mg (35%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

My absolute fav

My absolute fav

I love the smaller pieces.

I love this in the morning mixed with yogurt.

Perfect for porridge!

Brilliant idea for when you have run out of fresh fruit or can’t be bothered to chop it up!!

