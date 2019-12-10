By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Amstel Lager Bottle 15 X 300Ml

image 1 of Amstel Lager Bottle 15 X 300Ml
Product Description

  • Beer
  • Since 1870, when it was first brewed by two friends who wanted to share a better beer, Amstel has been the perfect refreshment for moments of coming together.
  • The iconic red and white circle within the Amstel roundel represents billiard balls. The Amstel founders loved to play billiards together and the logo still represents their commitment and friendship today. Both Amstel and Amsterdam itself are named after the river Amstel, which flows through the city.
  • Amstel is an Official Partner of the UEFA Europa League.
  • Amstel is a crisp tasting premium lager, perfect for your next get-together with family or friends.
  • For almost 150 years, Amstel has brewed a high quality beer that has the perfect balance of taste and refreshment. With a unique honey malt aroma, Amstel delivers a subtle citrus and herbal hop character with a clean bitter finish.
  • Amstel pairs perfectly with simple dishes such as Thai red curry or chicken salad.
  • Serve cold from the fridge.
  • Contains 15 individual 300ml bottles
  • For sale as one complete unit.
  • Pack size: 4500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Sugar, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

4.1% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See front of pack.

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold

Name and address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.
  • Email: ukcostumerservices@amstel.com
  • Consumer Careline 0345 030 3282

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

15 x 300ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 128kJ/31kcal

