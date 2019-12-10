Amstel Lager Bottle 650Ml
- Beer
- Since 1870, when it was first brewed by two friends who wanted to share a better beer, Amstel has been the perfect refreshment for moments of coming together.
- The iconic red and white circle within the Amstel roundel represents billiard balls. The Amstel founders loved to play billiards together and the logo still represents their commitment and friendship today. Both Amstel and Amsterdam itself are named after the river Amstel, which flows through the city.
- Amstel is an Official Partner of the UEFA Europa League.
- Amstel is a crisp tasting premium lager, perfect for your next get-together with family or friends.
- For almost 150 years, Amstel has brewed a high quality beer that has the perfect balance of taste and refreshment. With a unique honey malt aroma, Amstel delivers a subtle citrus and herbal hop character with a clean bitter finish.
- Amstel pairs perfectly with simple dishes such as Thai red curry or chicken salad.
- Serve cold from the fridge.
- 1 individual 650ml bottle
- For sale as one complete unit.
- Pack size: 650ml
Water, Malted Barley, Sugar, Hops, Carbon Dioxide
- Contains: Barley
2.7
4.1% vol
United Kingdom
Beer
Ambient
Brewed in the UK
- Serve cold
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
- Heineken UK Ltd,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
- Heineken UK Ltd,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
- Email: ukcustomerservices@amstel.com
- Consumer Careline 0345 030 3282
18 Years
650ml ℮
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|128kJ/31kcal
